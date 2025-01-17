Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has vowed to keep the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, despite calls from Republicans to move the games to a red state in the wake of the devastating wildfires.

The President-elect promised to make the competition “the greatest Games” and said that they were “more important than ever to L.A.,” as city authorities continue to deal with the fallout from the blazes, which have so far claimed the lives of at least 25 people across southern California.

"These are America’s Olympics," Trump said, according to Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 organizing committee, who met with the President-elect at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Wednesday.

Wesserman told Axios that Trump had added: "These are more important than ever to L.A. and I’m going to be supportive in every way possible to make them the greatest Games.”

Trump’s pledge to provide his full backing to Los Angeles came despite some critics calling for the Olympics to be moved.

open image in gallery Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 organizing committee, said Trump had vowed to make the games ‘the greatest,’ despite the damage caused by the fires ( Getty Images )

As head of state, Trump would be expected to play a central role in the opening of the games, which are due to start on July 14 2028, and close on July 30.

So far, none of the more than 80 venues due to stage Olympic competition in Los Angeles, which include the SoFi Stadium, Convention Center, and the Intuit Dome, have been directly affected by the blazes that have left entire neighborhoods in ruins.

open image in gallery The President-elect reportedly said the Olympics were ‘more important than ever to L.A., as city authorities continue to deal with the fallout from the blazes ( AP )

However, the wildfire disaster has raised questions over whether the city can still deliver a safe and successful Games.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, among others, have both suggested that Los Angeles should lose the Olympics on social media this week.

Jordan, a Republican who represents Ohio’s fourth congressional district, made the remarks while speaking on Newsmax on Tuesday. Rob Finnerty, a network host, asked him if he thought the games should be moved to a “red city where you know things are going to be run properly” like Dallas or Miami. Yes, Jordan responded.

open image in gallery Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan says Los Angeles should lose the Olympics after what he considers a mishandling of ongoing wildfires ( Newsmax )

California officials, including LA mayor Karen Bass and state governor Gavin Newsom, continue to face steep criticism in the wake of several fires impacting the city and surrounding area.

Firefighters are currently battling the Palisades fire, Hurst fire, and Eaton fire across Los Angeles County where the flames have scorched over 40,000 acres.

"As a lifelong Angeleno, I shared our sentiments for President-elect Trump’s continued support in Los Angeles amid the devastation in our region," Wasserman said in a statement to Axios.