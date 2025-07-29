Trump briefed on NYC shooting and lauds NYPD officer ‘who made the ultimate sacrifice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement on the mass shooting at a New York City skyscraper that left a police officer and three other victims dead before the gunman turned his weapon on himself and took his own life.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he’d been briefed on the shooting at an officer tower that houses the NFL headquarters and expressed trust in law enforcement’s ability to “get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”

“My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York,” he said.

Trump’s statement on the Monday evening attack in his longtime hometown came more than 12 hours after 27-year-old Shane Tamura began shooting inside the lobby of the 345 Park Avenue office tower around 6:30 p.m. ET. Trump is wrapping up his visit to Scotland and is expected back in DC Tuesday evening.

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura “immediately” opened fire with his M4 rifle and began “spraying” the lobby with gunshots, first killing NYPD Officer Didarul Islam before boarding an elevator which took him to the 33rd floor of the building. There, Tisch said he continued shooting before eventually turning his weapon on himself and firing one final fatal shot.

The New York high rise is home to multiple entities, including the investment firm Blackstone and the National Football League.

It was the latter entity that Tamura is alleged to have been targeting, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The league later said in a statement that an employee had been injured in the attack and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The president’s social media post came during the final day of a five-day golf holiday at his two resorts on Scotland. Earlier on Tuesday he participated in a brief ceremony to open a new 18-hole course at his Aberdeen property.

He is expected to play a full 18-hole round on his new course before returning to Washington later in the day on Tuesday.