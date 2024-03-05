Donald Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucus on Monday night, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote.

The former president appeared on the ballot alongside former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, pastor Ryan Binkley who suspended his campaign and little-known businessman David Stuckenberg.

The former president finished first in voting conducted at all 12 caucus sites. According to North Dakota’s caucus rules, candidates can pick up delegates if they finish with at least 20 per cent of the vote, but any candidate who wins at least 60 per cent of the vote will pick up all 29 of the state’s delegates.

The result further stretches Mr Trump’s lead in the national delegate count far ahead of any other candidate as he seeks the official Republican National Committee (RNC) nomination and re-election.

The former president’s win was not unexpected as the state is traditionally deeply Republican. In 2020, Mr Trump won North Dakota with approximately 65 per cent of the vote, a 33-point margin.

Additionally, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven endorsed Mr Trump for the Republican candidate.

Mr Burgum was originally slated to appear on the ballot alongside Mr Trump and Ms Haley but he suspended his presidential campaign in December after failing to qualify for the third GOP debate.

(AP)

North Dakota’s caucus took place across 12 sites where voters met in person and cast their vote using printed ballots. Those were then hand-counted shortly after the caucus ended at 9pm CT.

The state’s Democratic-NPL Party will hold a primary by mail with voting ending later this month.

The North Dakota caucus is the final Republican primary or caucus before Super Tuesday. Fifteen states and one territory will hold their presidential primary elections – a crucial day for every campaign.

Mr Burgum, who ended his own unsuccessful presidential campaign in December and endorsed Mr Trump before the Iowa caucuses, spoke on Mr Trump’s behalf on Monday night. “I think we’re going to send a message that is going to be a kickoff to tomorrow, which is President Donald Trump is going to close this out, this is going to be the end of the trail, and we’re going to say we have a nominee, and let’s go after it, and beat Joe Biden in the fall,” Mr Burgum said in a virtual address to caucusgoers.