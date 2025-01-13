Trump attacks Newsom over emergency response as Trudeau hits back at 51st state comments: Live
President-elect claimed politicians in California were unable to put out raging fires – elevating his longstanding feud with Newsom
President-elect Donald Trump blamed “California pols” for failing to control the outrageous wildfires that have burned more than 40,000 acres – renewing a longstanding feud with Governor Gavin Newsom.
“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
“Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” He added.
Newsom has already accused the incoming president of using the natural disaster to spread misinformation about California politics. He has invited the incoming president to tour California and assess the damage. Trump has not yet accepted that invitation.
Meanwhile, in another political feud, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Trump’s comments about making Canada a 51st state by saying he was not focused on something “that will never happen.”
“My focus has to be not on something he’s talking about that will not ever happen, but more on something that might well happen, that if he does choose to go forward with tariffs,” Trudeau said on Sunday.
With a little more than a week until his inauguration, Donald Trump and his team are trying to plan the executive orders that will fulfill his campaign promise of closing the U.S.–Mexico border and implementing mass deportation “on day one” — a task that comes with complications.
For months, Trump and his team have been looking for ways to bypass the traditional immigration legislative process to close the border and deport millions of undocumented immigrants. But as January 20 draws closer, it’s unclear if they can succeed.
Trump misrepresents information about Jack Smith in rant
Trump remains furious that special counsel Jack Smith, who resigned from the DoJ on Friday, is “allowed” to release his reports on the classified documents case and federal election interference case.
In a rant posted to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said Smith should not be permitted to issue a report because he was “thrown off the case” and “ultimately dismissed” by the DoJ.
Smith resigned from the DoJ ahead of Trump taking office. He was not “thrown off” either case, though Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Smith was unconstitutionally appointed to investigate Trump in the classified documents case – something the government disputed.
“Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a “report” on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off the case and ultimately dismissed by the DOJ.,” Trump wrote.
“Therefore, to put it nicely, he was illegitimately involved in this political persecution, and all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by our hapless government were, simply put, wasted! He has already filled thousands of rejected statements and documents against me, which were a “joke,” and the public just voted for me, in a landslide, to be their President!”
Trump has been trying to prevent Smiths reports from being released.
Trump Treasury nominee says he will divest assets
Scott Bessent, the investor Trump selected to serve as Treasury secretary, said he will divest his assets to ensure he has no conflicts of interest, CNBC reported.
In a letter to the Treasury Department ethics office, Bessent said he would resign from his position at the Bessent–Freeman Family Foundation and divest his assets from Key Square Capital Management – the investment firm he founded.
Bessent outlined the steps he would take to “avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest in the event that I am confirmed for the position of Secretary of the Department of Treasury,” according to the letter.
Dozens of Congress members outperformed the stock market in 2024. Here’s who gained the most - and why
More than 20 members made almost double the S&P500 average gain of 24.9 percent last year.
The top five performers — Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Roger Williams (R-TX), Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) — increased the value of their portfolio value by more than 100 percent, according to a new report
Richard Hall and Eric Garcia report:
Vance lowers expectations about incoming administration changes
Incoming vice president JD Vance said people should take a step back before expecting the incoming administration to implement sweeping change as soon as Donald Trump is sworn in, lowering expectations for the speed at which they can change things.
“If you step back a little bit, I do think it’s important to reiterate that not just on the border, but on a whole host of issues, President Biden has left us an absolute dumpster fire,” Vance told Fox News on Sunday after he was asked about Trump’s planned executive actions.
“We’re excited to get to work but we need to be open and honest about the fact that President Biden has not left the next administration in a good place,” Vance said before rattling off a list of problems that he expects Trump to tackle.
For months, Trump has promised supporters sweeping change to the economy, immigration, domestic policy and more “on day one” of being in office. However, big changes with tangible impact can take a long time to notice when it comes to the government.
JD Vance led the Republican assault against California’s state and local governments on Sunday as conservatives eagerly pile on Democratic leaders for insufficient water supplies and emergency efforts as firefighters continue to battle wildfires around Los Angeles.
On Sunday, the incoming vice president told Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream that California’s leaders were incompetent.
“We need to do a better job. We need competent, good governance,” Vance said. “There was a serious lack of competent governance in California, and I think it’s part of the reason why these fires have gotten so bad.”
Newsom, in his own interview airing this weekend, said the fires would amount to one of the worst natural disasters in the nation’s history. He also stressed that water shortages in the immediate few days after the fire began were localized and did not reflect regional preparation efforts, taking aim at Vance’s boss Donald Trump over the latter’s own comments about California’s wildfire preparedness.
Republican Senator says there will ‘shock and awe’ on day one of Trump presidency
Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming touted there would be “shock and awe” when Donald Trump enters office on January 20 – a sentiment he believes in after meeting with the incoming president this past week.
“When President Trump takes office next Monday, there is going to be shock and awe with executive orders. A blizzard of executive orders on the economy as well as on the border,” Barrasso told Face The Nation on Sunday.
Trump implores others to ‘save Rudy’
Trump offered some support to his longtime friend and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he was held in contempt of court twice in one week.
”SAVE RUDY!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
Steve Bannon says he will do ‘anything’ to keep Musk from White House
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is determined to prevent current Trump adviser Elon Musk from becoming engrossed in the White House because he is “a truly evil guy.”
“I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day,” Bannon told the Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera this week. “He will not have a blue pass to the White House, he will not have full access to the White House, he will be like any other person.”
“He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down,” Bannon said. “Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.”
Bannon strongly disagrees with Musk’s position on H-1B visas, which are visas given to skilled workers. Bannon believes this, and other positions, are a sign Musk is only interested in elevating his own businesses.
“He will do anything to make sure that any one of his companies is protected or has a better deal or he makes more money. His aggregation of wealth, and then — through wealth — power: that’s what he’s focused on,” Bannon said.
