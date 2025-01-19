Clothes in the closets and favorite foods in the fridge: Moving day comes to the White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most presidents get to move into the White House once. President-elect Donald Trump is doing it twice, and his wife, Melania, says it's a lot easier the second time around.

“I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” the incoming first lady said recently. She described their first move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in 2017 as “challenging.”

Regardless of who is president, the whole process also challenges the White House residence staff: The maids, butlers and others who look after the president's private living space have about five hours — from start to finish — on Inauguration Day to move out one first family and settle in the next one.

“Everything needs to be planned to the minute,” Melania Trump said on Fox News' “Fox & Friends.”

The clock starts ticking when the outgoing and incoming presidents leave the White House together for a shared limousine ride to the Capitol for the swearing-in.

“As soon as they leave, the executive residence staff swings into action,” Matthew Costello, chief education officer of the White House Historical Association, said during a recent online program about Inauguration Day history. “Essentially, staff is working nonstop to inventory, process and move all of the personal items of one first family out and a new first family in.”

After the oath-taking, inaugural address, luncheon and traditional parade, the new president gets to go into the White House to find the family's clothes, furniture and other personal belongings in place and the kitchen stocked with favorite foods.

It's possible that Monday's timeline could be altered after Trump announced that he's moving the inaugural ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of approaching bitter cold weather. He's also turning what's typically an hourslong parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House into an indoor version at a pro sports arena.

As the ceremony gets underway, moving trucks for each family that have been on standby nearby will get the all-clear to be waved through tight security to the White House.

The residence staff works in groups. Some will be assigned to pack the Biden family's remaining items while another group loads the boxes onto the designated truck. Other staffers will bring the Trumps' things inside while another group unpacks and puts them where Melania Trump wants them.

The White House is deep-cleaned in between families. Windows will be washed, carpets vacuumed or replaced, new mattresses brought in, and all bedrooms and bathrooms will be stocked with fresh linens and towels.

The process typically starts after the November election when the White House chief usher gets in touch with the president-elect's team to begin coordinating the move.

In November 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama showed Melania Trump around the living quarters when she accompanied Trump for his Oval Office meeting with then-President Barack Obama.

But after Trump lost reelection in 2020, he broke with tradition and refused to invite then-President-elect Joe Biden to meet. Melania Trump also didn't invite Jill Biden to the residence.

This time around, Trump accepted Biden's invitation to the Oval Office while Melania Trump rejected Jill Biden's offer for them to meet.