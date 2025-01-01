Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump used the mass-killing event in New Orleans, where a truck driver slammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street and left 10 people dead, to talk about immigration despite the fact police had not confirmed the identity of the suspect.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Wednesday saying that immigrants were more likely to commit worse crimes than U.S. citizens.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

President-elect Donald Trump spoke about immigrant crime even before any information was released about the suspect in the mass killing in New Orleans ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The suspect in the attack has not yet been identified. The FBI confirmed that the suspect is dead after engaging with the police.

The bureau said it is treating the incident as an “as an act of terrorism.”

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said during in a press conference.

The president-elect has frequently talked about immigrants committing more crimes. During his first run for president, he said that migrants crossing the US-Mexico border were criminals, drug dealers and rapists. During his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he said that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the pets of locals in the area, a claim which had no evidence.