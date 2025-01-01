The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A New Year’s celebration in New Orleans was interrupted when a terrorist slammed into a crowd of revelers, killing 10 and injuring dozens more.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street when a suspect rammed into a crowd, killing 10, New Orleans police said at a Wednesday morning press conference. More than 30 others were injured in the attack and have been transported to local hospitals to receive treatment.

The FBI is now investigating the incident “as an act of terrorism.”

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar and he had an ISIS flag in his car, according to reports.

Here’s everything we know about the tragedy.

What happened?

The suspect exhibited “very intentional behavior” when he plowed into a crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, just hours into the new year, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press conference. “This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” she said.

After crashing into the crowd, he exited his vehicle the suspect fired at police officers, striking two. Both officers are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment, Kirkpatrick said. Law enforcement returned fire and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, the FBI said.

open image in gallery Investigators work the scene after a person drove a vehicle into a crowd earlier on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. ( AP )

As of Wednesday morning’s press conference, 10 people have died and more than 30 were injured. Most of the wounded individuals were taken to University Medical Center, while others were sent to Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus, or Ochsner Baptist Campus, police said.

Most victims appeared to be locals, not tourists, police said.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick added.

Early on Wednesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the attack in a post on X: “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.”

Both the governor and the FBI have urged locals to avoid Bourbon Street.

open image in gallery Police investigators surround a white truck that crashed into a work lift in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who is the driver?

The FBI identified the suspect as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, U.S. citizen from Texas.

“He was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented and we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle,” the agency said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

Officials recovered weapons and a potential IED inside the vehicle as well as an ISIS flag, which the FBI “is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations,” the statement read. Other potential IEDs were located in the French Quarter. Authorities are working to determine whether any of the devices are viable.

Earlier Wednesday, the FBI confirmed that the suspect is dead after engaging with police.

Law enforcement reportedly recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle, sources told the Associated Press.

What was the motive?

The motive behind the mass killing is not yet known. The FBI said it is investigating the incident “as an act of terrorism.”

In its statement, the agency said: “The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

open image in gallery A police barricade near the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ( AP )

What condition are the victims in?

The condition of the dozens of civilian victims is not immediately clear.

The two officers who were struck by gunfire were in stable condition and are being treated, Kirkpatrick said.