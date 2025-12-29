Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump concluded a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Monday with a vow that Hamas would have “hell to pay” if it did not disarm under the terms of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement in the coming weeks.

After two days of whirlwind diplomacy at his “Winter White House”, the president was insistent that his negotiating teams were making progress towards ending two destructive conflicts in eastern Europe and the Middle East, where U.S. involvement is increasingly being questioned and staggering death tolls continue to mount.

The actual details of the U.S.’s supposed gains in either discussion remain unclear, however, and beyond Trump’s assertions, there is little evidence to support the idea that either the war in Ukraine or the horrific conditions in Gaza will abate any time soon.

On Monday, the president spoke side by side with Netanyahu after declaring that the two had solved several vague points of disagreement. At a news conference, Trump repeated a murky timeline for Hamas forces to disarm within the Gaza Strip, and indicated that the war would resume in earnest if the militant group violated the agreement in any manner.

“[I]f they don’t disarm as they agreed to do, they agreed to it, then there will be hell to pay for them. And we don’t want that. We’re not looking for that,” said the president. “They’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm. And we’ll see how that works out.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu gathered on Monday at the 'Winter White House' for talks on ending the war in Gaza ( Getty Images )

He could only offer predictions of doom for the militant group, which remains stubbornly entrenched in parts of the Gaza Strip despite the Israeli military’s two-year-long attempts to dismantle the group and kill its leaders. Israeli forces have succeeded in eliminating most of the group’s physical control over Gaza, but numerous fighters are thought to remain.

With Trump’s threats echoing the same language he’s used throughout the entire peace process, however, the Israel/Gaza conflict provokes the same question that was raised on Sunday after he met with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. With the Ukrainian leader standing next to him, Trump made the shocking declaration that Putin was eager to help Ukraine rebuild after more than three years of war and wanted the country to “succeed”, causing Zelensky to visibly react with surprise.

In both cases, the president remained evasive over how he planned to force various parties to get fully on board with his peacemaking agenda beyond vague threats and coercion. In the case of Hamas, it’s unclear what leverage Trump thinks he has against the militant group beyond giving Israel carte blanche authority to target it once again — something that his predecessor largely did, and which hasn’t extricated Hamas from the Gaza Strip so far.

In the case of Russia, Trump’s feelings appear to possibly be clouded by his own feelings towards Putin and a whole host of issues dating back to the investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign and its alleged ties to Moscow. His relationship with Netanyahu is similarly chummy, and the Israeli prime minister spent much of his time at Mar-a-Lago on Monday attempting to butter up the president with praise and the promise to give Israel’s highest cultural honor, the Israel Award, to Trump. In turn, the U.S. president repeated his support for Israel’s president to issue a pardon clearing Netanyahu of any criminal liability amid his accusations of bribery. He also denied that Israel had violated the ceasefire with the killings of Palestinians since the conflict was halted.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon where he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida ( Getty )

Negotiations aimed at ending both conflicts appear to have largely stalled. Allies of Israel, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, who visited the country last week, have declared that Hamas is rearming and ignoring the ceasefire terms. News separately broke Monday that Putin accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out a strike on his presidential residence after Russian forces hit an apartment block in Kyiv over the weekend, killing two people.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Monday that Trump had another “positive” call with Putin after their discussion ahead of the Zelensky meeting a day earlier, but offered no further details.

open image in gallery Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin before and after he met with Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine this week, sparking questions about whether the president remains more aligned with Russia than its opponent ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

With 2025 in the rear view mirror, the president is now wading into an election year with the foreign conflicts his allies see as a distraction still top of mind, thanks to his own inability to reach the finish line on the time frame he himself promised to meet. As the midterms inch closer, the president’s patience may very well wear thin, and his team’s desperation to notch real peace agreements will ramp up.

That presents a serious risk, however, as for all of Trump’s efforts to tout his peacemaking abilities, the abandonment of one or both arenas of negotiation would carry a political cost for the president who ran on his ability to solve both conflicts in his first year. Already, Trump has failed to meet his unserious vow of ending the two wars immediately; backing down would be a public admission of that failure on a much more profound level at a politically vulnerable moment for the president and his party.

As a result, the president enters 2026 between a rock and a hard place. In both cases, the president will likely have to offer something new to shift the dynamics and put the finish lines back in sight.

For all his allies’ yearning for Trump to completely refocus his time on a domestic platform, the reality is that Trump ran on a global agenda and is running out of time to score better marks than his predecessor on either the issue of Gaza or the war in Ukraine.