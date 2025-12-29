Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has recently broken with Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, has once again taken the president to task for forgetting his “America First” commitment to his supporters.

The populist, 51, took to X Sunday to complain about Trump’s ongoing foreign policy focus, which saw him host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss a potential 20-point peace plan with Russia, which both men emerged from in a positive mood.

On Monday, Trump is due to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Palm Beach to discuss Israel’s regional concerns, the sixth in-person meeting between the two leaders in 2025.

“Zelensky today. Netanyahu tomorrow,” Greene sighed on X. “Can we just do America?”

The former MAGA cheerleader has quickly lost patience with Trump in his first year back in power, taking issue with his handling of several key issues and with Republicans on Capitol Hill's expectations of blind loyalty.

open image in gallery Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a committed supporter of President Donald Trump but the pair appear to have fallen out irreparably this year ( AP )

She has been especially vocal in her criticism of his international outlook, once referring to Zelensky as “a dictator who canceled elections,” making no allowances for the complexity of holding a democratic vote in a live warzone, and accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Greene has also hit out at Trump on a range of other issues, from healthcare to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and has announced that she will resign from the House of Representatives in January.

The president himself was initially baffled by Greene’s change of tone but has since come out swinging, repeatedly attacking her on Truth Social, calling her “Marjorie Traitor Brown.”

In an interview with Lesley Stahl on CBS News’ 60 Minutes earlier this month, the congresswoman accused the president of “directly fueling” death threats against her family with the inflammatory nickname.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house,” Greene told Stahl. “And then I got several direct death threats on my son… The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words – Marjorie Traitor Greene. Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump.”

open image in gallery Trump with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago Sunday ( Getty )

She also claimed that some of her fellow Republicans had made fun of Trump behind his back and only pivoted towards supporting him after he won the Republican presidential nomination in spring 2024.

Her appearance on the show caused Trump to rage on social media: “The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!).

“Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD – She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person.”

Undeterred, Greene has kept up her attacks, calling the president’s unkind remarks about the murdered movie director Rob Reiner “classless” and “just wrong” and suggesting that “only evil people” would protect Epstein’s accomplices by withholding information about his crimes.

The president has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein but has faced persistent pressure to release all of the Department of Justice’s files on the late pedophile, which it was finally compelled to do this month by act of Congress – and to explain their past friendship, which he says ended with an argument in 2004.