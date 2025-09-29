Watch in full: Trump meets Netanyahu for crunch Gaza talks at White House
Watch as Donald Trump met Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, 29 September, as the US president pushed a new peace proposal for Gaza after Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
The US president revealed a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza moments before a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister.
Mr Trump’s push for a new peace proposal for Gaza follows a growing embrace of Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.
The Republican’s plan would appoint a “board of peace,” chaired by the president, as an oversight body led by a committee that includes Tony Blair.
That board would oversee a “temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee,” according to the plan.
It comes after both Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly last week.
Mr Netanyahu’s speech was met with scores of delegates walking out in protest, who missed him launch into a scathing critique of Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood.
Mr Trump, who had criticized the recognition moves, said he hopes to get Mr Netanyahu to agree to a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
“We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too,” Trump said. “Everybody wants to make the deal.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments