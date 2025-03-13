Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Trump meets Nato chief after Musk calls for US to exit alliance

Holly Patrick
Thursday 13 March 2025 13:43 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch as Donald Trump meets Nato secretary general Mark Rutte at the White House on Thursday, 13 March, after Elon Musk called for the United States to leave the alliance.

The head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) took to X to write “I agree” to a post stating “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN."

Mr Musk, the richest person in the world, appears to have significant sway in the Trump administration, joining the president for a cabinet meeting and press conferences in the Oval Office.

European leaders have shared their concerns regarding Mr Trump’s commitment to the alliance, specifically about Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Days after his inauguration, Mr Trump said the US was protecting members of the alliance, but they were “not protecting us.” The president once again pushed for NATO members to spend five percent of their GDP on defense, a level far above the current two percent goal and a level that no member state, including the US, currently satisfies.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in