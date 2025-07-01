Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has threatened to use Elon Musk’s own Department of Government Efficiency to investigate federal subsidies received by the tech billionaire’s companies.

Nearly a month after their explosive breakup, Trump reignited his public rift with Musk late Monday in response to the Tesla CEO escalating his anti-Republican rhetoric and his scathing criticism of the president’s showpiece tax bill. The president also suggested that Musk may need to ‘close up shop and go back to South Africa’ without his support.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV [electric vehicle] Mandate,” Trump began in his Truth Social tirade. “It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one.”

As senators continued their marathon session Tuesday morning to push through the president’s so-called “big beautiful bill,” the current version could make electric vehicle ownership more expensive by eliminating consumer tax credits for new EVs.

open image in gallery Trump says Musk’s furore stems from the president’s opposition to the Biden administration’s EV mandate ( AFP/Getty )

Trump again floated the idea of pulling billions in federal subsidies from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, and hinted at using the Department of Government Efficiency – the advisory body Musk once led – to probe the claimed cost savings.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” he said.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” the president continued. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Earlier Monday, Musk promised to bankroll primary challenges against GOP lawmakers who voted to pass Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar tax bill as the Senate debated its final passage.

open image in gallery Not even a month after the monumental Trump-Musk break-up, the pair began sparring on social media over the president’s showpiece tax bill ( AFP/Getty )

The world’s richest man believes that the legislation would add trillions to the national debt over the next decade and that proposed spending cuts are insufficient to fund its other provisions.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” he wrote on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk suggested that if the bill passes, he would form a new “America Party” the very “next day.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he added.

The flare-up came a day after the president called Musk a “wonderful guy” but admitted the pair hadn’t spoken much in recent weeks, following their fallout last month.

“But he got a little bit upset, and that wasn’t appropriate,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, adding that Musk was disappointed about the EV tax credits facing being slashed.