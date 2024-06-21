Trump campaign raises $141m in May to close funding gap to Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump significantly outraised President Joe Biden in May, despite becoming the first US president to be convicted of a crime.

Trump’s campaign and the Republic National Committee (RNC) reported that they raised a massive $141m in May, however, they declined to report how much money the campaign had left in their funds at the end of the month, which they are not legally required to report until July.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $85 million in May, with $212m sitting in the campaign’s bank at the end of the month, federal filings released on Thursday detailed. Reports suggest Trump has upwards of $170m. Trump was $100 million behind Mr. Biden at the start of April.

Filings show the Trump campaign had $116.5m cash on hand – not committed elsewhere – at the start of June, compared to $91.6m for the Biden campaign.

The Biden fundraising number does not include recent fundraising efforts in June, such as the around $40m raised recently or the $20m donation from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to pro-Biden groups, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s campaign has been helped in June’s finances by a glitzy, star-studded fundraiser in Hollywood last Saturday that cleaned up a reported $30m at the event, including appearances from former president Barack Obama and actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Trump, who was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the historical hush money trial last month, has not let his criminal conviction stop him from raking in millions of donations in his bid for the presidency. The former president’s campaign reported they raised nearly $53m within the space of 24 hours after the jury in Manhattan handed over the guilty verdict in connection to the hush money

Billionaire Timothy Mellon also donated a whopping $50m to a pro-Turmp super PAC the day after Trump was found guilty, the filings say.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a Biden campaign manager, told the AP that their efforts are a “stark contrast to Trump’s PR stunts and photo-ops that he’s pretending is a campaign.”

“Our strong and consistent fundraising program grew by millions of people in May, a clear sign of strong and growing enthusiasm for the president and vice president every single month,” she said.

“The money we continue to raise matters, and it’s helping the campaign build out an operation that invests in reaching and winning the voters who will decide this election,” she added.

May’s fundraising was the president’s second-best month this cycle, just behind March, according to CNBC.

However, it was the second month in a row that Trump had outraised Biden - the Trump team brought in $25 million more in April - as the former president continues to close the gap in total fundraising for the presidential campaign trail.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump super PAC called MAGA Inc., significantly helped by Mellon’s giant donation, has put aside $3.5m for television advertising set to begin on July 3 across Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to AdImpact, a media tracking firm, the AP reported.

The group reported that they received a total of $68.8m in May, ending the month with $93.7 in their account.

In contrast to the astounding amount of funds both Trump and Biden have been able to collect in recent months, independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. is seemingly lagging behind, after the filings revealed his campaign took just $2.6m at the end of May.