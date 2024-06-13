Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible city” in front of top Republicans - despite the party holding its national convention there in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Trump was in Washington, DC, to meet with Republican leaders. It is the former president’s first visit to the Hill since Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the Capitol to protest his losing the 2020 election.

At one point, Trump told the Republicans “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city,” according to Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News.

Milwaukee is set to host the Republican National Convention on July 15, where Trump is expected to be officially named the party’s nominee for the 2024 election. The Wisconsin gathering comes just a day after Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in the hush money case where he was convicted of 34 felonies.

Trump’s blasting the RNC host city drew a strong reaction on social media.

Donald Trump has reportedly blasted the city of Milwaukee ahead of the RNC convention in July. In August 2023, the city played host to a Republican primary debate where Trump supports showed up while the former president skipped. ( REUTERS )

“To all of the local elected officials falling over themselves to welcome the GOP to Milwaukee…..you reap what you sow,” X user Eric Couto wrote.

“Hey Milwaukee, Trump thinks your city is horrible,” fellow user @speakout_April noted.

“Good thing Wisconsin isn’t important,” user Jason Scalese noted. He was referring to Wisconsin being a key battleground state in 2024 with its electoral votes possibly swaying who wins the election.

The Democratic National Comittee, which is set to host its convention in Chicago in August, released a statement after word of Trump’s comments.

“Donald Trump and the RNC haven’t even bothered to set up a real campaign operation in Wisconsin – they’d rather stick to telling voters how much they hate the city they chose to hold their convention in. Let’s be clear: Milwaukee is not a horrible city – and Wisconsinites should remember what Donald Trump thinks of them when they vote in November.”

However, there were some who backed the president's comments on the host city.

“Milwaukee does not feel like a city in its city center. It also is not as charming as Chicago or has a small town feel like Madison,” X poster @pourz stated.

“Trump right again,” poster Julie Viahi simply wrote.