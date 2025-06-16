Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump’s military parade will take ‘many days’ to clean up, says D.C. mayor

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the parade did not appear to have damaged the city’s roads or infrastructure

Io Dodds
in San Francisco
Monday 16 June 2025 19:36 EDT
Comments
Trump's military parade marches in DC amid protests

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said there’s so far no reported damage to the city's roads following Donald Trump's military parade — but the cleanup will take "many days" yet.

"We expect for them to clean up over several days," Bowser told reporters at a press conference on Monday, referring to the Army Corps of Engineers — which is handling the aftermath.

“When I say clean up, I mean move all of their equipment and fencing and jersey barriers. It will take many days, as I understand it."

Roughly 7,000 soldiers, 128 tanks, 34 horses, and a pack of dog-like robots paraded down the National Mall on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Army — which just so happened to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday.

But the sparse crowds lining the parade route were dwarfed by the estimated four million people who turned out across the country for "No Kings" protests against Trump's attempted centralization of power.

Recommended

The president's plans for a similar parade in 2018 were kiboshed over the potentially massive price tag and fears that heavy tracked vehicles could damage D.C.'s roads.

On Monday Bowser said she did not "at this point" have any damage or necessary repairs to report.

"We will evaluate with the utility companies any issues that we are aware of [with roads]. At this point I don't think we have any to report...

"From my vantage point, our public safety agencies... performed very well in the support of the national special security event. I don’t think there’s anything remarkable [to report] about public safety incidents," Bowser said.

"We had some First Amendment demonstrations that [D.C. police] supported to make sure that everybody was safe. And I think that happened without event."

She added that she watched the parade after celebrating a seven-year-old’s birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, and that she had been “surprised” and “excited” to see one of the paratroopers fly the D.C. flag.

The Army has pledged to pay for any repairs that prove necessary.

Trump suggests no rain on parade is proof climate change doesn’t exist

Saturday's parade was the largest such event by the military since the end of the Gulf War in 1991, and featured everything from Revolutionary War marching bands through WW2-era Sherman tanks to parachute displays and flights of Apache helicopter gunships.

But the event came amid controversy over Trump's use of military troops to guard immigration raids and quell protests in Los Angeles, against the wishes of California's Governor Gavin Newsom.

Beforehand, Trump had threatened that "those people who want to protest" against the parade would be "met with very big force", calling them "people who hate our country".

The Independent's reporter found the parade less Soviet Russia and more "small-town July 4", with small crowds, a subdued atmosphere, and booming tannoy announcements advertising the parade's commercial sponsors.

A spokesperson for Trump claimed that more than 250,000 people attended the parade, but the Associated Press estimated its audience fell "far short" of 200,000.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in