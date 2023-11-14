Trump allowed to appear on Michigan ballot, judge rules

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump may still appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Michigan, a state judge ruled on Tuesday, shutting down efforts to remove Mr Trump by invoking the 14th Amendment.

Judge James Redford ruled that the courts nor the Michigan Secretary of State have the authority to determine when someone is eligible to run for office nor remove candidates from the ballot, in three separate opinions.

The opinion comes less than a month after groups filed a lawsuit in Michigan to have the ex-president removed from the ballot under the civil-war era Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which disqualifies an individual from holding office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking the oath of office.

The effort claims Mr Trump’s alleged efforts leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol were consistent with engaging in an insurrection.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Colorado, Minnesota and New Hampshire but so far no state has blocked Mr Trump from the ballot.

This is a breaking news story more follows…