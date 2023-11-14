Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump allowed to appear on Michigan ballot, judge rules

Lawsuits in several states seek to prohibit Trump from appearing on the 2024 presidential ballot

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:27
Comments

Michigan is the latest state to file lawsuit against Trump on ballots

Donald Trump may still appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Michigan, a state judge ruled on Tuesday, shutting down efforts to remove Mr Trump by invoking the 14th Amendment.

Judge James Redford ruled that the courts nor the Michigan Secretary of State have the authority to determine when someone is eligible to run for office nor remove candidates from the ballot, in three separate opinions.

The opinion comes less than a month after groups filed a lawsuit in Michigan to have the ex-president removed from the ballot under the civil-war era Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which disqualifies an individual from holding office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking the oath of office.

The effort claims Mr Trump’s alleged efforts leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol were consistent with engaging in an insurrection.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Colorado, Minnesota and New Hampshire but so far no state has blocked Mr Trump from the ballot.

This is a breaking news story more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in