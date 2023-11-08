Minnesota court tosses ‘insurrection’ lawsuit to keep Trump from primary
Court left possibility of federal challenge open
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar former president Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
The challenge, from a bipartisan group of state voters, sought to block Mr Trump’s campaign under a 14th Amendment provision forbidding candidates who “engaged in insurrection.”
The state appellate court held in a brief ruling that the Civil War-era measure did not apply to the Minnesota primary process, which it argued was a fundamentally local process outside the purview of the US Constitution.
“There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office,” the ruling reads.
The Trump campaign, in a statement to The Independent, said the ruling is “further validation of the Trump Campaign’s consistent argument that the 14th Amendment ballot challenges are nothing more than strategic, un-Constitutional attempts to interfere with the election by desperate Democrats who see the writing on the wall: President Trump is dominating the polls and has never been in a stronger position to end the failed Biden presidency next November.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
