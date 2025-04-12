Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s “beyond wild” that people are not questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness amid his ongoing onslaught of tariffs against U.S. trading partners, Jasmine Crockett says.

During an appearance on MSNBC, the Texas Democratic Representative compared living through a second-term Trump administration, with its unprecedented emergency policymaking on immigration and the economy, to being in an “abusive relationship.”

“The fact that no one is questioning his mental acuity or fitness to serve is beyond wild to me,” she said.

“The fact that they sat around and called Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe,’ as I have said before, at least you could sleep at night because you didn’t have to worry about your 401(k) disappearing overnight,” she continued. “You didn’t have to worry about these allegations of fake invasions. You didn’t have to worry about the cost of food just skyrocketing, or the skyrocketing cost of all of your electronics.”

Last month, as the tariff plan was taking shape, a CNBC reporter had a similar read on Trump.

“I’m going to say this at the risk of my job,” economics reporter Steve Liesman told business network anchor Kelly Evans. “What President Trump is doing is insane. It is absolutely insane.”

Jasmine Crockett said it is ‘beyond wild’ that people are questioning Donald Trump’s mental fitness as president in the wake of some of his policies ( AP )

Her comments come as some hedge fund managers have questioned Trump’s mental fitness as his tariff plan caused chaos in the stock market.

“In the last few days, we have had many conversations with macro fund managers,” Tom Lee, the head of research at the financial analysis firm FSInsights, wrote on Wednesday morning, before Trump backed down from most of his tariffs on U.S. trading partners.

“And their concern is that the White House is not acting rationally, but rather on ideology. And some even fear that this may not even be ideology,” he added. “A few have quietly wondered if the President might be insane.”

Democrats have long questioned Trump’s mental fitness, but the president insisted Friday that he’s in fine health, boasting that he aced a cognitive test during a physical this week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I got every answer right,” he said on Air Force One as he headed for Florida.

Crockett, who took office in 2023, has quickly made a name for herself on the Hill with her sharp-elbowed and often mocking style when discussing Trump’s policies or confronting Republicans during hearings.

Last month, she provoked outrage for calling Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, “Hot Wheels,” and Attorney General Pam Bondi alleged that recent comments from Crockett calling to metaphorically “take down” Elon Musk were driving “insurrection” and attacks on Tesla.

Crockett told The Independent last year her adversarial approach is intentional.

“I think my role is to push back,” she said. “I've heard way too often that Democrats are weak and that kind of stuff, and that's just not true. It's just not true. And I think that I'm also supposed to be the person that is really saying what everybody else is thinking that never gets said. Because everybody's trying to be so freakin’ polite.”