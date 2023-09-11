Trump recalls his infamous mental acuity test as he challenges rivals to a new one

Years after bragging about his “difficult” cognitive test, former president Donald Trump once again touted that he “aced it” and challenged President Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch, and others to take the same evaluation.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality.”

“Where did that come from?” he continued, “A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he wrote.

In a separate post, he continued his challenge, as if describing a duel: “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me!”

Then the former president added a twist: “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”

He even cited a source: “Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer.”

Mr Trump concluded his post by writing, “The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”

The former president, who once dubbed himself “A Very Stable Genius,” seemed to be referring to a 4 SeptemberWall Street Journal poll — which Fox News alluded to in a story on 8 September — in which 46 per cent of those polled said that Mr Trump is mentally up for the presidency while only 36 per cent said so of Mr Biden.

President Biden, who is now 80 years old, was the oldest person to be elected president. Mr Trump is 77 years old.

After Mr Trump took the mental acuity test, he explained the cognitive evaluation to Fox News in 2020. He said that he asked a doctor whether there was “some kind of cognitive test I can take” to “shut people up” who were questioning his mental abilities.

“It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question,” Mr Trump explained. “It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ So it’s, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

Donald Trump repeats 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV'

Then the doctor asks other questions, the former president claimed, before circling back “10 minutes, 15, 20 minutes later,” asking him to recall the five-word answer again.

“And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV,’” Trump recounted, repeating that you get extra points if you get it in order. He claimed, “nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy.”

He once again emphasized how impressive it was that he recited the five-word series — in order — because doctors don’t inform patients that they plan on returning to that question. Mr Trump touted the stroke of intelligence again, saying, “‘Can you do it?’ And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.” Mr Trump said the doctors found it “amazing” and asked “how did you do that?”

He replied, “I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.” The former president added, “Joe [Biden] should take that test.”

Mr Trump also faced some scepticism when he boasted about winning the Senior Club Championship this summer. He bragged about “shooting a round of 67.” If true, this would mean his score was significantly better than six-time major tournament winner Phil Mickelson scored at the LIV Golf event on the same Bedminister course that same month.

The former president has repeatedly been accused of cheating at golf, with claims that some caddies nicknamed him Pele, after the Brazilian soccer, star because he kicks the ball so much.