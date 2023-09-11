✕ Close Donald Trump’s mugshot

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to rage about “a phony and probably rigged” poll in The Wall Street Journal that asked respondents their opinion of his age and mental competency as he makes a fresh run for the White House in 2024 – despite battling no fewer than four criminal indictments.

At 77, Mr Trump is just three years younger than Joe Biden, whom he has long argued is too old for the demands of the presidency.

Taking to social media, the former commander-in-chief claimed that he had recently “ACED” a psychological examination and fumed: “Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!”

That came after he returned to the early primary state of Iowa over the weekend and faced ridicule when a banner was flown over a college football game he was attending asking “Where’s Melania?”.

Mr Trump’s wife has rarely been seen in public of late and appears to want no part in his re-election campaign, having evidently not enjoyed her four-year tenure as US first lady.