Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene try to rewrite story of South Carolina football game

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former President Donald Trump and his loyal friend, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, seem to be promoting a different version of events after Mr Trump was booed at the South Carolina football game.

While videos captured Mr Trump being met with a cacophony of boos as he walked onto the field during halftime, he quickly tried to revise the incident.

On Truth Social, he reposted articles that said the crowds showed support. He posted one article alongside a quote, which read: “Trump cheered at football stadium, picks up slew of new endorsements in South Carolina.”

The former president posted in another post: “A Hero’s Welcome – President Trump Upstages Nikki Haley in South Carolina at Palmetto Bowl.”

Ms Greene also tried to rewrite the news of his poor reception.

“Trump is WINNING and the people love him!” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “Joe Biden couldn’t stay up late enough to go to a football game let alone have this massive cheering crowd for him.”

She posted a video capturing claps in favour of Mr Trump.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner showed up at the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, held in South Carolina, an early-voting state, which might have motivated Mr Trump to attend.

On top of this, the game was played by the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, which is the alma mater of Nikki Haley, one of his Republican rivals.

Ms Haley is perhaps more on Mr Trump’s radar as of late, as she has skyrocketed in the polls. She still trails Mr Trump, however.

This isn’t the first time Mr Trump has received a chorus of jeers upon arriving at a football game. In September, while watching Iowa State University play University of Iowa, he spawned a wave of cheers, audible booing.