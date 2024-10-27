Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump’s loyal fanbase took over the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Sunday as they lined up for his star-studded Madison Square Garden rally.

A sea of red hats, bedazzled MAGA jackets, Trump “never surrender” t-shirts and more were unavoidable from 32nd Street up to 35th Street as supporters unapologetically showed their love for the former president.

Trump, and 29 of his allies, held a rally at the historic arena just days ahead of the presidential election.

Even in New York City, a Democratic stronghold that Trump has virtually no chance of winning, the former president’s influence inspired thousands to take to the streets.

This man showed up dressed as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with a Trump lookalike to say hello to Trump rally attendees at 10 a.m. Supporters cheered and applauded the man as they waited in line to get into Madison Square Garden ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

This group of Trump supporters waved flags, played music and cheered for people who lined up to attend the rally – encouraging them to also support the former president. Crowds were waiting for hours to get into the New York City venue ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

This man, wearing a ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ pullover was so excited to pose for cameras as he walked into The Garden ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

Anti-Trump protestors hold a “Welcome to your Nazi rally” banner outside of MSG – a reference to the infamous 1939 Nazi rally held at the arena ( Getty Images )

Trump supporters took over the sidewalks on Sunday in Midtown Manhattan, much to the chagrin of New Yorkers going about their day ( Getty Images )

Trump supporters who camped outside of MSG overnight for front-row seats to the rally left behind piles of garbage, including blankets and lawn chairs ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

Police usher hundreds of Trump supporters from 32nd Street into the entrance of Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

Groups of people showed up with signs, cutouts, flags, noisemakers and more in celebration of Donald Trump. The president was holding the “closing argument” rally just over a week before Election Day ( AP )