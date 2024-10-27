Pictured: MAGA fans pack streets outside of Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden
Days ahead of Election Day, thousands of Trump supporters from across the country flocked to New York to attend his Madison Square Garden rally
Donald Trump’s loyal fanbase took over the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Sunday as they lined up for his star-studded Madison Square Garden rally.
A sea of red hats, bedazzled MAGA jackets, Trump “never surrender” t-shirts and more were unavoidable from 32nd Street up to 35th Street as supporters unapologetically showed their love for the former president.
Trump, and 29 of his allies, held a rally at the historic arena just days ahead of the presidential election.
Even in New York City, a Democratic stronghold that Trump has virtually no chance of winning, the former president’s influence inspired thousands to take to the streets.
