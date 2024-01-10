Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a post lambasting New York’s attorney general, Donald Trump unintentionally namedropped one of the most beloved rappers of the 2000s.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump decried the civil fraud case against him in New York, for which the attorney general, Letitia James, has called on him to be penalized $370 million — a fee he called “ludacris.”

“Even my Political Opponents Have Spoken Against the Ludacris Demands of NYS AG Tish James…” Trump wrote, misspelling the word “ludicrous.”

US Rep Jared Moscowitz had a good laugh about the error on Twitter. “.@Ludacris he forgot to tag you,” the Florida Democrat tweeted .

Another Twitter user listed out the possible “ludacris demands” in question. “1. Move b**** 2. Get out the way 3. Get out the way b**** get out the way,” wrote podcaster Todd Nathanson , quoting from Ludacris’s 2002 hit single, “Move B****.”

The rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump’s Truth Social post comes ahead of closing arguments in the court case, for which the former president stands accused of vastly inflating his net worth to fraudulently obtain favourable financing terms. In addition to the $370m penalty, Ms James has called for him to be permanently banned from working in New York real estate.

In a video attached to the post, Mr Trump called James “radical left” and “Soros-backed,” invoking antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish billionaire and frequent Democratic donor George Soros.