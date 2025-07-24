Trump reviewing displays at museum that houses the Liberty Bell for violating his anti-DEI orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has ordered a review of several items at Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park — the museum where the Liberty Bell is kept — because they fall outside of Donald Trump's anti-DEI rules, according to a new report.

The move is apparently part of a broader move to fight "corrosive ideology" at national parks, says the New York Times.

Independence Park is home not only to the Liberty Bell, but to Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed.

Back in March, Trump issued an order demanding the censoring of any information at federal parks, public monuments, or statues added since 2020 that "perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history."

Federal employees had until last week to flag any displays or materials that failed Trump's ideological purity test, according to the Times.

The Liberty Bell at Independence Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Trump administration has ordered that any “corrosive ideology” found included in the exhibits at the park be removed by mid-September. Park workers have reportedly flagged exhibits that include comments about slavery, sexism, racism, and the nation’s strained relationship with Native American tribes for removal. ( Getty )

The "corrosive ideology" found at Independence Park reportedly includes a panel at the Liberty Bell describing its 1800s travel and which addresses the “systemic and violent racism and sexism that existed at the time.”

An outdoor exhibit at the President's House — where George Washington and John Adams lived and conducted business while in Philadelphia — notes nine of Washington's slaves and includes descriptions of the brutality that slaves faced. Under Trump's guidance, that must also be censored.

Independence Park also has displays noting the contentious relationship between the U.S. and Native American tribes. They have been flagged by federal staff.

The Trump administration also allowed the public a period of time to offer feedback on Independence Park and the wokeness or lack of wokeness in its exhibits. The U.S. Interior Department received fewer than 20 comments, according to Axios.

The deadline for federal workers to remove all the "inappropriate" content from federally managed land and monuments is September 17, according to the Times.

Trump may be especially eager to get the Philadelphia sites censored to his liking, considering the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary will be celebrated in the city of brotherly love.

The celebrations are expected to draw many out-of-state visitors, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.