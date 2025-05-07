Trump picks reality show star whose stepson was charged over Jan 6 riot for Holocaust Museum council
‘Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and never forget,’ Sigalit Flicker wrote on Instagram
President Donald Trump has appointed a Real Housewives of New Jersey star to serve on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Sigalit Flicker, 57, was appointed by Trump on Monday along with four other new members to replace President Joe Biden’s picks who were axed last month, marking the first time a sitting president has eliminated board appointees ahead of their term’s completion.
Doug Emhoff, former Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, was one of the booted council members. Trump made eight other appointments last week.
Flicker, an Israeli-American matchmaker, podcaster and television personality, previously starred in the seventh and eighth seasons of the Bravo TV show and also appeared in the VH1 series Why Am I Still Single?!
In an Instagram post, she wrote of the appointment: “Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and never forget.” Flicker and the new appointees are supporters of the president and will serve five-year terms.
Her stepson, Tyler Campanella, was arrested in April 2024 and charged with five misdemeanors for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.
FBI referenced one of Flicker’s Instagram posts in an indictment against her stepson in which she wrote: “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you.” She added #StopTheSteal at the end of the post. The photo was of Campanella inside the Capitol.
The Independent has contacted Flicker for comment.
Campanella was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a restricted building. Trump administration officials dismissed his case shortly after the president’s term began and he pardoned January 6 supporters who had been convicted for their role in the attack.
Trump’s other appointees include Frederick Marcus, Alex Witkoff, Rabbi Pinchos Lipshutz, Ariel Simon Abergel, Sidney Ferris Rosenberg, Barbara Feingold, Betty Pantirer Schwartz, Robert David Garson, Sigalit Flicker, Lee Marc Lipton, Nate Segal and Jackie Schutz Zeckman.
Rosenberg, known as Sid Rosenberg, is the host of the Sid & Friends In The Morning, a WABC show.
In a statement posted to Instagram last week, he said: “To have the greatest president in the history of our country appoint me to such an important post is beyond humbling...This affords me the opportunity to keep fighting for the Jewish people.”
