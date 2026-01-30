Trump sues IRS and Treasury Department for $10BN over leak of his tax returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and several of his family members sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service for $10 billion, alleging the government agencies failed to prevent his tax returns from being leaked.

The lawsuit, filed at a federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday, said Trump is bringing the suit in “his personal capacity.” The other plaintiffs include the Republican president’s eldest sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — as well as the Trump organization.

The civil complaint argues that the IRS and Treasury Department fell short on their obligation to stop the leak of the president’s tax records by Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor, in 2019 and 2020.

Littlejohn pleaded guilty in 2023 to leaking the president’s tax records to The New York Times, and he was sentenced to five years in prison the following year. In 2020, the newspaper published a report showing the billionaire president paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — and no federal income taxes for most of the prior 15 years.

At the time, Trump described the story as “Totally fake news. Made up. Fake.”

President Donald Trump and his family sued the IRS and the Treasury Department for $10 billion for releasing their tax returns ( AP )

The suit alleges that the defendants “willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence” illegally accessed the president’s confidential tax information.

“Defendants have caused Plaintiffs reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump, and the other Plaintiffs’ public standing," the complaint said. It requested at least $10 billion in damages.

Spokespeople for the Treasury Department and the IRS did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” a representative for Trump’s legal team told CNBC on Thursday.

It is highly unusual for a president to sue their own administration, but Trump has pursued similar tactics in the past.

In October, the president reportedly demanded that the Department of Justice pay him $230 million in compensation for the multiple federal investigations into him.

“I guess they probably owe me a lot of money,” Trump said at the time when asked about a potential settlement.

This is a developing story...