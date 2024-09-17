Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A former Donald Trump aide warned that the Republican presidential nominee’s staff would be full of “Laura Loomers of the world” if he is re-elected president in November.

Loomer, 31, the conservative conspiracy theorist who once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” has been placed under the microscope in recent weeks for her presence and perceived close relationship with the 78-year-old former president.

Now, Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews weighed in on the Republican presidential nominee’s connection to the MAGA stalwart, and what role she might play in a second administration.

“I would imagine maybe she wants to be White House press secretary,” Matthews said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday. “And that is what is most concerning to me, because I’ve talked about this threat of, ‘Who will be staffing a second administration?’”

The former Trump spokesperson argued “it’s terrifying” that Trump could place someone like Loomer in government if he is to serve a second term as president, warning that his staff would consist of “yes men and women.”

Donald Trump and Laura Loomer smile at the LIV Golf event in August 2023 ( Laura Loomer / X )

“I like to think that during the first administration, you had people of good character who wanted to staff him and would push back on him,” Matthews continued.

“But in a second administration, you’re going to get the Laura Loomers of the world who are in his ear, who are the ones helping run the country.”

Despite not having an official role in Trump’s campaign, Loomer strode proudly down the steps of Trump Force One ahead of his primetime presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris last week, while the former first lady Melania Trump was notably absent.

She has faced backlash from senior Republicans — including Trump’s running mate JD Vance and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — after declaring that if Harris wins in November, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center,” she shared on social media last week.

Loomer listened as Trump spoke during a Get Out The Vote rally at Conway’s Coastal Carolina University in February ( Getty Images )

Greene condemned Loomer as “extremely racist” on X last week, while the Ohio senator, whose wife Usha Vance has Indian heritage, brushed aside the comments, telling NBC’s Meet the Press that he makes a “mean chicken curry”.

Trump said he does not agree with Loomer’s derogatory statements about Harris’s Indian heritage.

On Sunday, Loomer peddled a conspiracy theory following the alleged attempt on the former president’s life at his West Beach golf club in Florida.

“Coincidence? Or coordination?” she wrote on X hours after the suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was carted away by authorities.

Loomer shared Time’s latest front cover which showed the president riding a golf cart and stuck in a bunker along with the words “in trouble.”

“Did they have advance knowledge of the attempted assassination of President Trump today at his golf club in West Palm Beach FL?!,” she added.