Trump blames Democrat ‘rhetoric’ as suspect in assassination attempt charged with gun crimes: Live updates
Ryan Routh, 58, suspected of plotting to shoot Republican presidential nominee at Florida golf course on Sunday, has appeared at a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach
Donald Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration for their “Communist left rhetoric,” after he was the subject of a second apparent assassination attempt at one of his golf courses in Florida on Sunday.
The former president is safe and was unharmed and the FBI says it is investigating the latest security episode involving the Republican presidential nominee, just nine weeks after he survived a previous attempt on his life when he was shot in the ear by a sniper at a rally in Pennsylvania.
A man, named by authorities as Ryan Routh, was spotted aiming an AK-47-type rifle at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf resort while concealed in shrubbery about 400 to 500 yards away from the politician when he was spotted by Secret Service agents who opened fire as he fled the scene.
Routh, 58, appeared in court in West Palm Beach on Monday and was charged with two gun offences.
On Monday, Trump lashed out at the Democrats on Truth Social, writing: “The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris... has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust.
“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”
Florida shooter was not able to fire any shots at Trump
The suspected gunman in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Florida did not have a direct line of sight to the former president, and was not able to fire any shots at him due to the swift reaction of the Secret Service.
Ronald Rowe, the agency’s acting director said that Ryan Routh, had fled the scene after being ahot at by an agent.
“He did not fire or get off any shots at our agents with reports of gunfire, the former president's close protection detail immediately evacuated the president to a safe location,” Rowe told reporters on Monday.
Secret Service still investigating if shooter had accomplice
Ronald Rowe, acting chief of the Secret Service said that the agency was still investigating whether or not 58-year-old Ryan Routh had acted alone.
“We’re still exploring that,” Rowe told reporters on Monday afternoon. “Our investigation will determine that [but] we do not have information that he’s been acting with anyone else at present.”
Acting Secret Service director says response to Florida assassination attempt was ‘textbook’
Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe said that the Secret Service response to the attempted assassination on Donald Trump Florida had been “textbook.”
“Yesterday afternoon this country was reminded of the heightened and dynamic threat environment the United States Secret Service and its protectees face on a daily basis,” he told reporters on Monday afternoon.
“What was critical to this was the quick reaction, the response, the hyper-vigilance of the men and women of the United States Secret Service who since July, 13 have been rising to meet an unprecedented and hyperdynamic threat environment, and they are rising to this moment.
“I could not be more proud of them and the way they have executed, not only yesterday, but what they’re doing today, and what they are doing tomorrow, and what they will always do because it is their duty.”
Trump blames ‘Communist left rhetoric’ for ongoing violence
Donald Trump has blamed the “Communist Left Rhetoric” for attempts on his life following the incident at his golf course in Florida.
“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” the former president wrote on X.
“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”
Elon Musk deletes ‘joke’ that ‘no one is trying to assassinate Biden and Harris’ following fierce backlash
Elon Musk has deleted what he now claims was a “joke” about how “no one is trying to assassinate” President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris following the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life on Sunday.
The Tesla CEO, whose companies hold millions of dollars in government contracts, removed his post on X following fierce backlash over his comments.
Ryan Routh’s 2010 mugshot
Analysis: Two Trump assassination attempts in two months reveals landscape of political violence
The two assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s life – just 64 days apart – reveal a landscape of political violence in what has become a vicious and, at times, dark presidential campaign.
Trump to launch crypto currency platform from Mar-a-Lago following apparent assassintation attempt
Donald Trump will participate in an event on X Spaces on Monday to launch his cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial.
The event at 8pm, including an address, will take place from Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, shortly after an apparent second attempt on the former president’s life.
“We’re embracing the future with crypto and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind,” Trump said in a video posted Thursday afternoon on social platform X.
Trump is also due to give an interview to Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
Routh’s cell phone located near golf course 12 hours before incident
According to the criminal complaint filed in Florida on Monday, Ryan Routh's cell phone was tracked in the perimeter around the Trump International golf course since the earlier hours of the morning – some 12 hours before the incident.
“Those records indicated that ROUTH’s mobile phone was located in the vicinity of the area along the tree line described above from approximately 1:59AM until approximately 1:31pm on September 15, 2024,” the document stated.
Authorities received calls from the Secret Service that shots had been fired at 1.31 pm.
