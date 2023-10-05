Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump lashes out at ‘creeps of late night television’ as shows return to air after WGA strike

Ex-president fumes as hosts mock his legal woes

John Bowden
Washington DC
Thursday 05 October 2023 01:58
Comments
Letitia James condemns 'the Donald Trump show' as former president leaves fraud trial

Donald Trump was not amused this week as TV’s late-night talk show hosts resumed their regular mockery of him and his growing legal woes following their return to TV screens nationwide.

The ex-president fumed on Truth Social that the hosts — whom he dubbed “creeps” — should actually be considered a political contribution to the Biden campaign from their respective networks.

His comments came as the hosts resumed their nightly shows following the end of the Writers Guild of America’s strike, which had lasted for months and ended with studios agreeing to new workplace and salary protections for writers as well as the curbing of AI-spawned content.

“Now that the “strike” is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled - True LOSERS!!!” wrote Mr Trump on Tuesday evening.

After turning his attention briefly to complain about his ongoing criminal fraud trial in New York City, he then returned to the topic of late-night TV, and added: “Remember when I told you that the poorly rated and not at all funny Late Night Talk Shows are nothing less than a major Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party. Watch what is going on - so interesting!”

Related

The ex-president was the subject of conversation on several shows last night. Seth Meyers, known for his politically-themed “A Closer Look” segments, dedicated the majority of his show on Tuesday to discussing the myriad legal issues of Mr Trump’s that have steadily worsened over the summer.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel got in on the fun as well, mocking how Mr Trump had reported his weight to be 215 pounds upon his arrest on felony charges including a RICO violation in Georgia.

“Every time something would happen in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed that I didn’t have a show that night. And mostly I was fine, but the one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia and he self-reported his weight as 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that,” joked Kimmel.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in