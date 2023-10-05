Donald Trump was not amused this week as TV’s late-night talk show hosts resumed their regular mockery of him and his growing legal woes following their return to TV screens nationwide.

The ex-president fumed on Truth Social that the hosts — whom he dubbed “creeps” — should actually be considered a political contribution to the Biden campaign from their respective networks.

His comments came as the hosts resumed their nightly shows following the end of the Writers Guild of America’s strike, which had lasted for months and ended with studios agreeing to new workplace and salary protections for writers as well as the curbing of AI-spawned content.

“Now that the “strike” is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled - True LOSERS!!!” wrote Mr Trump on Tuesday evening.

After turning his attention briefly to complain about his ongoing criminal fraud trial in New York City, he then returned to the topic of late-night TV, and added: “Remember when I told you that the poorly rated and not at all funny Late Night Talk Shows are nothing less than a major Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party. Watch what is going on - so interesting!”

The ex-president was the subject of conversation on several shows last night. Seth Meyers, known for his politically-themed “A Closer Look” segments, dedicated the majority of his show on Tuesday to discussing the myriad legal issues of Mr Trump’s that have steadily worsened over the summer.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel got in on the fun as well, mocking how Mr Trump had reported his weight to be 215 pounds upon his arrest on felony charges including a RICO violation in Georgia.

“Every time something would happen in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed that I didn’t have a show that night. And mostly I was fine, but the one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia and he self-reported his weight as 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that,” joked Kimmel.