After Donald Trump’s pledge to nominate a new Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner in the next few days, former Obama adviser David Axelrod joked that the president is “probably combing Fox News” for a replacement.

Following a weak jobs report Friday that found not only did the U.S. economy add only 73,000 jobs in July but that the 258,000 fewer jobs were created in the previous two months, the president announced that he had axed the chief labor statistician Erika McEntarfer.

“I believe the numbers were phony, just like they were before the election, and there were other times,” the president told reporters over the weekend when pressed on his decision. Since then, Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that the jobs report “was RIGGED” and that McEntarfer – who was appointed by his predecessor Joe Biden – had manipulated the numbers to make him “look bad.”

While the president has faced some criticism from Republican lawmakers for firing McEntarfer, who was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate last year, White House officials were tasked over the weekend with justifying and defending Trump’s rash move. Their efforts were met with mockery and ridicule from cable news outlets and editorial boards.

The Wall Street Journal labeled the president’s economic adviser the “bureau of labor denial” while Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough claimed that Trump’s aides had to “put on their Baghdad Bob hat this weekend because there was no justification for” the firing.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod joked that Trump was likely going to get his next Bureau of Labor Statistics chief from Fox News. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Axelrod, who now works as a CNN senior political commentator, took a decidedly snarky tone over the news that Trump would soon offer up a replacement for McEntarfer.

Sharing a New York Times article that noted the president had told reporters he’d announce a new BLS commissioner “over the next three or four days,” Axelrod tweeted Sunday: “He's probably combing Fox News right now for a qualified replacement.”

Of course, Axelrod – who served as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama and helped run his two presidential campaigns – was referencing Trump’s penchant for using the conservative cable giant to staff up his administration.

Trump created a revolving door between Fox News and the White House during his first term in office, and his second term has seen roughly two dozen former Fox News employees take on roles in the administration – with several of them filling Cabinet-level jobs.

Axelrod wasn’t the only one who jokingly suggested that the president would look for a loyalist to lead the Bureau.

George Conway, the former GOP lawyer who has become a leading anti-Trump critic in recent years, created a fake White House press release announcing that the president had named former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to be the next Labor Stats chief. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records in 2022. He also later pleaded guilty to perjury charges for lying under oath in a New York civil trial.

In his newsletter, The Atlantic contributing writer Derek Thompson argued that Trump was waging a war against reality, adding that weak job growth wasn’t “the only inconvenient statistic that the Trump administration has tried to suppress in its first seven months.”

As Thompson pointed out, the administration has also dismissed scientists in charge of vaccine evaluations at the CDC and gotten rid of experts who put together national climate assessments so insurance companies can gauge risk, not to mention the firing of McEntarfer.

In a wild post on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump claimed that he was the victim of “FAKE” numbers that were meant to hide the economic success of his tariff policies.

“Last weeks Job’s Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged. That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats,” he wrote. “Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!! I will pick an exceptional replacement. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!”