Trump rants that Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’

Former President Donald Trump took a break from bashing public officials in his New York civil fraud case and his 2024 rivals to take on Kim Kardashian.

In a rambling Truth Social rant, the former president called the reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “World’s most overrated celebrity.”

His criticism comes as Jonathan Karl writes in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, how the reality star leveraged her celebrity to urge the then-president to commute certain prison sentences.

Karl, a journalist for ABC News, writes that on multiple occasions during Mr Trump’s presidency, Ms Kardashian went to the White House to advocate for criminal justice reform.

And he states that Mr Trump asked Ms Kardashian to bring football stars, who she was friends with, to the White House.

Kim Kardashian speaks alongside US President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Getty images)

“This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players,” Mr Trump wrote in his Truth Social tirade. “I’ve had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House. If there was even a slight reluctance, I would immediately withdraw the invitation, there would be NO Negotiation - But this did not happen often.”

In May 2018, Ms Kardashian spoke to Mr Trump in the Oval Office to specifically advocate for him to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence. She wrote on social media at the time: “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

Just one month later, Mr Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence.

Now, the former president acknowledged that he helped “with prisoner commutation,” but “only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden.”

Ms Kardashian’s ex-husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West and Mr Trump have a well-documented relationship. Ye also met with Mr Trump at the White House during his presidency, allegedly asked Mr Trump to serve as his running mate in 2024 — a race he has seemingly abandoned — and attended an infamous dinner with Mr Trump and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.