President Donald Trump has lashed out at former FBI director James Comey a day after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing its proceedings.

The president, who leaves the White House to attend the Ryder Cup later today, said that he believes Comey is already “off to a good start” as his case will be heard by a “Crooked Joe Bdien appointed Judge.”

“Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning of the man he fired in May 2017.

“There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start. Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it.

“He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid!”

In a follow-up post, Trump added in all-caps: “JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Comey, 64, is a long-standing enemy of the president, who fumed during his first term over the official’s alleged mishandling of the Hillary Clinton email affair during the 2016 presidential election and the “Crossfire Hurricane” probe examining, ultimately inconclusively, whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian operatives to win the White House.

The former FBI director appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020, to discuss the latter. Under the statute of limitations, the deadline to take issue with his remarks that day falls on Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of his appearance, hence the administration’s rush to act.

Comey was duly indicted by a jury of more than a dozen jurors on Thursday on the two charges related to his testimony. However, they opted not to indict him on a third count of lying to Congress, an unusual twist given that grand juries seldom dismiss prosecutors’ charges.

