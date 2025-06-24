Trump strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, intel assessment suggests: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend did not destroy the country’s nuclear program, early intelligence suggests, contrary to claims by President Donald Trump, a report states.

Citing four people briefed on the initial assessment produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, CNN reports that the strikes likely only set Iran’s nuclear ambitions back by months.

The DIA, the Pentagon's intelligence agency, based its assessment on battle damage analysis carried out by U.S. Central Command after the strikes on Saturday night, according to one source who spoke with CNN.

While analysis of the damage to the three sites is still ongoing and may change as more intelligence becomes available, these early findings contradict Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

The same claim was made on Sunday by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

open image in gallery Before and after images show a close up view of buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology facility that was hit by Saturday’s strike by the U.S. military ( Maxar Technologies )

Two of the people familiar with the assessment cited by CNN said Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed. One said the centrifuges are largely “intact.”

That person added: “So the assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops.”

Further details of the report, obtained by The New York Times, state that the bombing succeeded in sealing off the entrances to two of the facilities but did not collapse the underground buildings.

US intelligence estimated before the attacks that if Iran rushed to try and make a nuclear bomb, it could be done in about three months. The DIA report estimated that the delay was less than six months following the strikes.

According to the U.S. military, the operation went as planned and was an “overwhelming success.”

The White House has acknowledged the existence of the assessment to the network but said they did not agree with its conclusions.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN: “This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.”

She continued: “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

Trump attacks the 'scum' media over reporting of American strikes on Iran

A comprehensive analysis of the damage to Iran’s nuclear program is still underway by the broader U.S. intelligence community, and the DIA assessment is the only one to be spoken of so far. Therefore, comparisons with other agencies are not possible at this time.

Congress had been scheduled to be briefed on the strike on Tuesday, and lawmakers were expected to ask about the findings of the assessment; however, the session was postponed with no explanation.

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan of New York wrote on X that the real reason was that while President Trump claimed “all nuclear facilities and capability” had been destroyed, “his team knows they can’t back up his bluster and BS.”

Senators are now supposed to be briefed on Thursday.

As the smoke cleared over the three underground facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan hit by stealth bombers and cruise missiles over the weekend, experts who spoke with The Independent say the result may actually bring an Iranian nuclear bomb closer to reality and raise the risk of greater U.S. involvement in the conflict.

“Technically, it's probably slightly further away, but politically it's much more imminent,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute and a former member of the International Security Advisory Board (ISAB), which advises the Secretary of State.

“Iran has been a few months away from a nuclear weapon since about 2007. It's clear that the thing that keeps them a few months away is not their technical capacity; it's their political will. And I think whatever loss in technical capacity they have suffered, it is more than compensated for by an increase in political will,” Lewis said.

open image in gallery A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow underground complex, before and after the U.S. struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 20, 2025 ( Maxar Technologies )

Given the stage at which the U.S. strikes occurred, following days of Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear program, it is possible that there was time to remove and relocate centrifuges.

Over the years, Iran has accumulated an estimated 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium — enough to produce about 10 nuclear weapons if it were further enriched from 60 percent to 90 percent, which is needed to build a device.

Following the strikes, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Monday that his agency was seeking access to “account for” Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

Vice President JD Vance conceded on Sunday that the stockpile is still in Iranian hands and its whereabouts are unknown.

With additional reporting by Richard Hall