US President Donald Trump has accused Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of organising an attack against herself, following an assault in which she was doused in an unknown liquid while giving an anti-ICE speech in Minneapolis.

Despite admitting to not having watched the video of the attack, in which a man rushes towards Omar while she is speaking while shouting and spraying her with a liquid, Trump gave his opinion on the assault.

Asked for his response by ABC news, he replied: “No. I don't think about her … I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

When pressed on whether he'd watched footage of the incident, Trump said: "I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother."

open image in gallery Immediately after dousing Ilhan Omar with an unknown liquid, the man was wrestled to the ground and then detained ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the immediate aftermath, the man was wrestled to the ground and detained, video footage shows.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Minneapolis resident Anthony “Andy” James Kazmierczak, CNN reports. He was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

According to a Reuters report the man used a syringe to launch a "foul-smelling liquid" at Omar, while demanding that she "resign".

“ICE cannot be reformed, it cannot be rehabilitated, we must abolish ICE for good, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment,” Omar said in the moments before the attack.

The attack came after Trump repeatedly targeted Somali immigrants, a significant minority community in Minneapolis, calling them “garbage” and urging that Omar be deported or jailed.

Just hours before the assailant rushed the stage, he again singled out the Minnesota congresswoman at an event in Iowa, saying the U.S. needed immigrants who “love our country,” adding: “Not like Ilhan Omar… she comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s not even a country.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has frequently targeted Omar ( AP/Mark Schiefelbein )

Later on Tuesday, Omar’s office issued a statement condemning the attack and confirming she was not injured.

“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe,” the statement said.

“Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

Kazmierczak has previously shared political posts on social media, including a 2021 post of a political cartoon criticizing Omar’s views on security spending amid calls to defund police.