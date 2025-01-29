Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has reportedly ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to make “at least” 75 arrests every day at each of the agency’s 25 field offices.

Senior ICE officials have been told by President Donald Trump’s team to aggressively ramp up their efforts from a few hundred every day to at least 1,200 to 1,500 nationally as the administration carries out his anti-immigration agenda, according to the Washington Post.

The quotas were given to officials over the weekend as Trump is said to be disappointed with the results so far, four people with knowledge of the briefings told the Post.

Managers would be held to account if those targets are missed, the paper reports.

Since Trump took office, ICE has been posting the daily arrest figures on social media. On Sunday, the agency said there were 956 arrests and 554 detainees lodged nationwide and on Monday the number had increased to 1,179 arrests and 853 detainers lodged.

ICE officials have reportedly been told to ramp up their efforts and have a new daily arrests target, according to a reporte

There were 969 arrests and 869 detainers lodged on Tuesday, according to ICE.

The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

ICE has field offices in regions across the nation including Atlanta, Boston, Memphis, San Diego and Tampa Bay.

During the last fiscal year, ICE had conducted 113,431 administrative arrests which amounts to about 310 arrests a day across its field officers, CNN reported.

Communities around the country are reporting an atmosphere of fear and anxiety, as federal immigration agents carry out Trump’s goal of conducting the largest mass deportations in U.S. history.

Over the weekend, federal law enforcement agents and administration officials carried out a series of immigration arrests in Chicago.

Kristi Noem joined federal agents in New York this week to announce the arrests of immigrants wanted on criminal charges

A statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement labeled the actions “enhanced targeted operations” designed to “enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.”

Tom Homan, Trump’s immigration czar, said that the administration is “in the beginning stages” of carrying out the mass deportation action. He warned that there would be “more arrests nationwide” to come.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined federal agents in New York City this week to announce the arrests of immigrants wanted on criminal charges.

“Arresting some criminal aliens this morning in NYC — thank you to the brave officers involved,” Noem posted on X. “Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody — thanks to @ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”