Trump offers 2 million federal workers eight months' pay if they quit as funding freeze blocked by judge: Live
Government staff can resign with a one-word response to the redundancy email titled ‘A Fork in the Road’
Donald Trump has offered over two million US government employees eight months’ pay to quit as part of his administration’s ambition to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget.
Federal workers received an email with the subject line “A Fork in the Road” from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday evening. Those who were willing to accept the “deferred resignation,” which would be effective immediately with pay and benefits until September 30, would simply have to reply to the email with one word: “Resign.”
The email came after a federal judge temporarily blocked the president’s freeze on federal grants and loans. U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan blocked the action on Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before it was scheduled to take effect, pausing the plan for a week and setting a hearing for Monday morning.
A White House official told The Independent that administration officials were still “digesting” the decision before deciding on what – if any – response to the issue.
Robert F Kennedy Jr is the next controversial pick for Donald Trump’s cabinet to be grilled by Senators, as he prepares for his confirmation hearing Wednesday morning as Department of Health and Human Services secretary.
'DOGE found $50M worth of condoms were to be sent to Gaza,' Leavitt says
The US will halt $50 million worth of condoms due to be shipped to Gaza, Donald Trump’s new 27-year-old press secretary said.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the White House Office for Management and Budget (OMB) found “that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza”, Karoline Leavitt claimed to reporters at the new-look briefing.
“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money. So that’s what this pause is focused on, being good stewards of tax dollars,” Leavitt said in the press briefing, which she told reporters will no longer be reserved for the legacy media but will now include social media influencers and podcasters.
Alex Croft has the story.
Just in: 'I am not anti-vaccine,' RFK Jr expected to tell Senate
Robert F Kennedy Jr is expected to tell senators he is neither “anti-vaccine or anti-industry,” at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, as he vies to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a new report states.
According to Fox News, RFK Jr will state in his opening remarks that he wants “to make sure the Committee is clear about a few things”.
It continues: “News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither; I am pro-safety.”
RFK Jr is expected to emphasize that he is not “the enemy of food producers,” adding that: “American farms are the bedrock of our culture and national security.”
The Kennedy scion says he wants to work harmoniously with farmers and food producers to “remove burdensome regulations and unleash American ingenuity,” per the statement obtained by Fox News.
Hegseth strips Gen. Mark Milley of security detail
On his second full day on the job, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stripped General Mark Milley of his security detail and clearance, the Pentagon revealed on Tuesday.
The former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair – and Donald Trump adversary – could face a review over his so-called “conduct” that may result in a rank demotion, Fox News first reported.
It is not immediately clear what conduct would warrant a demotion.
Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot said that Hegseth also directed the Defense Department inspector general “to conduct an inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding Gen. Milley's conduct so that the Secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination”.
Donald Trump had once suggested the decorated general should be executed for holding back-channel talks with China.
President vows to ban gender transition for minors
Donald Trump has issued an executive order that directs federal agencies to rescind policies that support or acknowledge gender-affirming healthcare for transgender Americans.
The sweeping order targets the prescription of puberty blockers, hormone therapies and affirming surgeries for anyone under 19 years old — an age group that includes adult Americans.
“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” according to the order, which labels gender-affirming care “mutilation.”
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trump offers 2 million federal workers pay to resign
Donald Trump has offered over two million US government employees eight months’ pay to quit as part of his administration’s ambition to cut $1 trillion from the federal budget.
Federal workers received an email with the subject line “A Fork in the Road” from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday evening.
Those who were willing to accept the “deferred resignation,” which would be effective immediately with pay and benefits until September 30, would simply have to reply to the email with one word: “Resign.”
Staff will be expected to meet four criteria: Five days a week in the office; updated performance standards to ensure “excellence at every level”; department downsizing; enhanced conduct standards to ensure “trustworthy,” “reliable” and “loyal” employees.
The scheme is exempt for personnel of the Army, Postal Service, and those in national security and immigration positions.
Staff who opt to stay cannot guarantee their jobs, as per the OPM email.
RFK Jr to face the Senate today as raft of Trump’s controversial picks hope to be confirmed
Robert F Kennedy Jr is the next controversial pick for Donald Trump’s cabinet to face a grilling from Senators, as he prepares for his confirmation hearing Wednesday for head of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy is facing a predictably skeptical reception from both sides of the political aisle as he pursues his bid to become HHS Secretary, owing to his long history of comments and activism against vaccines — which he has falsely blamed for causing autism in children.
Also on Wednesday, Pam Bondi is due to be considered for the role of Attorney General; Howard Lutnick as Commerce secretary; and Kelly Loeffler to lead the Small Business Administration.
On Thursday, Daniel Driscoll is set to be considered as secretary of the Army; Kash Patel as FBI director; Tulsi Gabbard as National Intelligence director; RFK Jr (again); Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations; and Russell Vought as director of Office of Management Budget.
Tim Walz claims 'President Musk' gave Nazi salute: 'Of course he did'
Trump appointees asked about the moment of their ‘MAGA Revelation’
Potential appointees to Donald Trump’s new administration are reportedly being asked to prove their past loyalty to the president, including by sharing the moment of their conversion to the Make America Great Again movement.
Trump officials, reportedly mocked by some in government as Soviet-style “MAGA commissars” are reportedly fanning out across federal agencies and asking staff about their political positions and whether they previously backed Trump or supported his campaigns.
Applicants have also been asked to prove their “enthusiasm” for the Trump agenda and share the moment of their “MAGA revelation,” the Associated Press reported.
Not even slightly cultish... 😒
Here’s Josh Marcus’s report:
White House confirms Mandelson to be accepted as ambassador
Lord Peter Mandelson will be the next British ambassador to the United States after Donald Trump agreed to accept his credentials, ending a weeks-long standoff with the new US administration over the Labour grandee’s appointment to replace Dame Karen Piece as the UK’s top diplomat in Washington.
David Maddox and Andrew Feinberg report.
Trump tasks Elon Musk to ‘go get’ stranded astronauts
Donald Trump has tasked SpaceX owner Elon Musk to “go get” two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station for more than half a year.
Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stuck in space for the past seven months after problems with the Boeing Starliner concerned NASA, leaving them stuck on the ISS. The trip of the two astronauts was originally meant to be around eight to ten days.
The SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon was originally planned to retrieve the astronauts in February, but it was moved to at least late March.
Late on Tuesday, Donald Trump publicly asked Musk to return Williams and Wilmore to Earth.
“I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”
Hours before Trump’s message, Musk preemptively accepted the challenge, tweeting: “The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”
