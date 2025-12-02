Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump expressed annoyance at the media for questioning his overall health during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, while also appearing with two large Band-Aids on the back of his right hand.

During the meeting, the president, who uses bandages and makeup to cover up consistent bruising on his right hand, accused members of the media of ignoring stories about his administration in exchange for stories about his physical health.

“I had one day where I didn’t do a news conference. ‘Is something wrong with the president?’” Trump said, seemingly mocking headlines from September when many online theorized something bad had happened to the president because he hadn’t been seen for days.

Trump, who often mentions former President Joe Biden in rambling speeches, falsely insinuated that the media did not cover Biden’s potential health ailments and brushed off any concerns about his health.

“You people are crazy,” Trump added. “I’ll let you know when something is wrong. There will be some day – that’s going to happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the hell knows.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s right hand, which is frequently bruised, appeared to have two Band-Aids covering up a section that also appeared to have makeup ( Getty Images )

The president went on to brag about his recent physical results that showed the 79-year-old is in “excellent overall health.”

“By the way, I took my physical, I got all As, everything,” Trump began before explaining why he chose to take a cognitive test that also came back with a perfect score.

As Trump explained, he kept his hands tucked under the desk, as he did for most of the cabinet meeting.

But when he raised his hands, two large Band-Aids situated on top of what appeared to be makeup became visible.

Earlier this year, the White House was forced to explain the extensive bruising on Trump’s hand after it raised concerns with members of the public.

open image in gallery Trump appeared to close his eyes during the cabinet meeting, leading some to accuse him of dozing off ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The president’s right hand is frequently bruised due to irritation from shaking hands and aspirin therapy ( AP )

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president, said it was “a well-known and benign side effect” from aspirin therapy, which can make bruising more noticeable.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Barbabella said.

The White House also revealed in July that the president was diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency,” a condition where veins in the legs have trouble returning blood to the heart, causing the lower extremities to swell.