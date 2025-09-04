Judge rules Trump administration cannot withhold funding from Harvard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump suffered another setback in his war with Harvard when a federal judge ruled his attempt to freeze $2.2 billion in research funding to the university violated the Constitution.

Boston U.S. District Judge Allison D Burroughs ruled that the move to block the money from reaching the elite Ivy League, the oldest in the United States, amounted to “retaliation, unconstitutional conditions, and unconstitutional coercion.”

The Trump administration insisted its April decision to stop thousands of federal grants reaching Harvard, including those destined for cancer research projects, was necessary to compel the institution to do more to tackle antisemitism and “radical left” ideologies on campus, a reference to pro-Palestinian demonstrations staged by students to oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 2023 terror attack.

open image in gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at Harvard University to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts ( AFP/Getty )

Harvard responded by suing the government, arguing the administration was violating its free speech rights because it refused to meet officials demands that it overhaul its governance, hiring and academic programs to align with their own ideological priorities.

Burroughs, who was appointed to the bench by Barack Obama, agreed with the university’s arguments, saying that while Harvard had tolerated hateful behavior for too long, the Trump administration had “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.”

She said the pressure campaign that resulted in it terminating Harvard’s funding did not honor its free speeches as granted by the First Amendment.

“Further, their actions have jeopardized decades of research and the welfare of all those who could stand to benefit from that research, as well as reflect a disregard for the rights protected by the Constitution and federal statutes,” Burroughs added.

The judge said it was the job of the courts to safeguard academic freedom and “ensure that important research is not improperly subjected to arbitrary and procedurally infirm grant terminations, even if doing so risks the wrath of a government committed to its agenda no matter the cost.”

open image in gallery The president has argued the step was necessary to punish Harvard for not doing more to tackle antisemitism on campus ( AP )

The judge barred the administration from terminating or freezing any additional federal funding to Harvard and blocked it from continuing to withhold payment on existing grants or refusing to award new funding in future.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston vowed to appeal the ruling and labelled Burroughs an “activist Obama-appointed judge,” saying Harvard “does not have a constitutional right to taxpayer dollars and remains ineligible for grants in the future.”

Harvard President Alan Garber said in a message to the campus community that the ruling “validates our arguments in defense of the University’s academic freedom, critical scientific research, and the core principles of American higher education.”

Garber made no mention of the status of settlement talks with the administration, which Trump said during a cabinet meeting last week said he hoped would end with Harvard paying “nothing less than $500 million” as it had “been very bad.”

Three other Ivy League schools have already settled with the administration, including Columbia University, which in July agreed to pay $220 million to restore federal research money that had been denied because of allegations the university allowed antisemitism to fester on campus.

Additional reporting by agencies.