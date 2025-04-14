Harvard refuses to comply with Trump administration’s demands over $9 billion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harvard University rejected a list of demands from the Trump administration that would require sweeping changes at the higher education institution to secure back nearly $9 billion in federal funding, saying it would not allow itself “to be taken over by the federal government.”

In a letter to administration officials on Monday, lawyers for the university said the list of demands the government sent in early April “go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration” and refused to agree to the terms.

Trump administration officials had demanded Harvard end all diversity, equity and inclusion policies, crack down on student protesters, limit the power of students and faculty over school leaders, cooperate with federal law enforcement like the Department of Homeland Security and more.

It’s part of the administration’s “review” of federal funding to higher education institutions. Harvard receives approximately $9 billion in grants and contracts from the government, which is the school’s largest source of research support.

But Harvard, which has the largest endowment in the world at an estimated $53.2 billion, rebuked the administration’s attempt to assert more control over it.

Harvard University said it would not meet the Trump administration’s demands, believing they infringe on the rights of students ( EPA )

“The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government. Accordingly, Harvard will not accept the government’s terms as an agreement in principle,” the letter read.

Harvard’s president, Alan Garber, said in a statement, “No government – regardless of which party is in power – should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

Professors at the school praised Garber on social media for pushing back against the administration’s request.

The Trump administration has pursued similar tactics with other Ivy Leagues, including Columbia University, Cornell University, Brown University, Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Columbia University agreed to Trump’s demands, winning back $400 million in funding.

It claims it’s reviewing federal funding to fight antisemitism on college campuses – an issue they assert has arisen from student-led pro-Palestinian protests last year – as well as eliminating DEI programs, which they believe are unfair.

Among the list of demands from the administration, it asked Harvard to adopt merit-based admissions and hiring – something the school already adheres to after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

Garber said the school had taken steps to address antisemitism on campus and planned to do more as well. But ultimately, the administration’s request extended beyond fighting antisemitism.

He warned that revoked federal funding would hurt critical research that has helped create breakthroughs in the medical, engineering and scientific fields.

“Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community,” lawyers for the school wrote.

“But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.”