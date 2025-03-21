Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Columbia University has reportedly agreed to a series of sweeping changes the Trump administration demanded from the Ivy League university to restore $400 million in suspended federal funding.

The university will give police new powers to arrest students, ban face masks at protests, and appoint a university official to oversee changes at its department of Middle East, South Asian and African Studies and Center for Palestine Studies.

“We have worked hard to address the legitimate concerns raised both from within and without our Columbia community, including by our regulators, with respect to the discrimination, harassment, and antisemitic acts our Jewish community has faced in the wake of October 7, 2023,” the university said in a memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

The White House had accused the university of failing to stop on-campus antisemitism during large-scale pro-Palestine protests in 2023 and 2024, and demanded the university make the changes in a letter sent to campus officials last week.

The academic world has been closely watching for Columbia’s response to the demands, part of the administration’s attempts to stop what it sees as rising antisemitism and pro-Hamas sentiment on campus, and what critics say is an attempt to crack down on criticism of the U.S.-Israel alliance and stifle left-leaning speech more broadly.

Some, like Columbia’s Jewish alumni association, had called for the school to accept the changes.

“We urge Columbia to ignore all media framing, TAKE THIS LIFELINE, and act decisively now to restore the mission and the future of the university,” it wrote in a statement on X on Wednesday. “This has been an immensely difficult time. Let's not lose this opportunity to restore our beautiful school's legacy.”

Others saw the White House stance as a sign of encroaching authoritarianism.

“This attempt to discipline and control a university campus is a transparent hallmark of authoritarian rule and harshly violates the central mission of education: teaching, research, and service to the broader society for the public good. We also believe it to be illegal,” the American Association of University Professors said in a statement when the Trump administration first outlined its demands.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.