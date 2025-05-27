Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is directing agencies to consider ending or transitioning about $100 million worth of contracts with Harvard University, effectively severing the remainder of the federal government’s financial relationship with the university after months of threatening funding cuts worth billions.

In a letter on Tuesday, the administration’s General Services Administration recommended that agencies review existing contracts and avoid making new deals with Harvard.

The message, obtained by The Independent, accuses the university of a “deeply troubling pattern” of potential discriminatory hiring, tolerating antisemitism, and continuing to use race-based affirmative action in admissions, despite the Supreme Court striking the practice down in a 2023 ruling.

As evidence, the letter points to the addition of a remedial math class for incoming freshmen, claiming the course is among the “direct results of employment discriminatory factors, instead of merit, in admissions decisions.”

(After the 2023 ruling, Black enrollment at Harvard declined from 18 to 14 percent.)

The contract review applies to about 30 deals, and critical contracts might not immediately be terminated but rather transitioned elsewhere at an appropriate time, a government official familiar with the letter told The Independent.

The Independent has contacted Harvard for comment.

The funding review comes after months of tension between the university and the administration, with the White House accusing the Ivy League school of violating civil rights law over its handling of campus antisemitism and pro-Palestine protests, and Harvard arguing the administration is trying to undermine its academic independence.

On Monday, President Trump complained that the university had not provided the government information on foreign students the president said were “radicalized lunatics” and “troublemakers” who “should not be let back into our Country.” In a separate post, Trump said he was “considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard” and giving it to trade schools.

Last week, the administration attempted to block Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, prompting the university to sue. A judge temporarily reinstated the school’s ability to enroll such students, and a hearing is scheduled in the case on Thursday.

The administration has also threatened to end Harvard’s tax-exempt status and has frozen billions in federal funds to the university.

Last month, the university sued to restore its funding, rather than agree to a series of sweeping demands from the administration to make changes like cooperating with federal immigration officials, overhauling its admissions policies, and agreeing to a viewpoint diversity audit.