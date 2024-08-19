Support truly

Donald Trump obsessed over Kamala Harris’s appearance yet again during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday – this time declaring that he’s “better looking” than his Democratic rival and mocking those who call her “beautiful”.

During his appearance in the crucial swing state, the former president dedicated some time to mocking Harris’s Time magazine cover by insinuating the graphic made her look better.

“Time magazine doesn’t have a picture of [Harris]. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her and I said ‘Is that Sophia Loren?’ I couldn’t tell,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.

Trump went on to criticize Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for claiming Harris’s “beauty” was an advantage in the presidential election in a recent op-ed.

“So I decide to go back and re-read,” Trump said. “But I say that I am much better looking than her.”

The crowd of supporters erupted into applause, leading Trump to repeat: “I’m a better looking person than Kamala.”

The Time magazine cover featuring US presidential candidate Kamala Harris ( Time Magazine )

This marks at least the fourth time the president has mentioned the Time magazine cover during a speech, interview or rally as he continues to make personal attacks against his political opponent.

It’s a strategy that he carried out when running against President Joe Biden, with Trump often mentioning the president’s age and questioning whether or not he was mentally competent. That attack, in combination with Biden’s disastrous presidential debate performance, resonated with voters who agreed that Biden’s age posed a problem for him to run the country for the next four years.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday ( AP )

But with Biden’s exit, and Harris’s entrance into the presidential race, Trump is having to pivot his attacks and find new ways to slam Harris.

So far, the former president has questioned Harris’s race by claiming she suddenly “turned Black”, attempted to brand Harris’s recognizable laugh as that of “a lunatic” and tried to mark her unpopular by claiming – without any evidence – that Biden “hates” her.

He has also made wild, unsubstantiated claims that Harris would drive the US economy into a The Great Depression-style collaspe or would lead the world into World War III.