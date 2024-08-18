Trump vs Harris live: Harris, Walz hold bus tour before DNC as Trump confuses Pennsylvania for North Carolina
Trump also spoke in Pennsylvania on Saturday where he claimed he is ‘much better looking than’ Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz are holding a bus tour through western Pennsylvania today – one day before the Democratic National Convention gets under way in Chicago.
The running mates will be joined by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz for the event, pitted as the “On the Road to Chicago” tour, as they make pit stops including in Pittsburgh and Rochester before heading on to the Windy City.
The tour comes just hours after Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the swing state, speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon.
At one point in the speech, Trump appeared to get confused about where he was – muddling up Pennsylvania for North Carolina.
He also again brought up Harris’s appearance and the recent Time magazine front cover which featured the vice president.
“I am much better looking than her,” he said. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”
On Saturday, Trump’s campaign announced campaign stop in Howell, Michigan, next week. The announcement instantly sparked backlash from Harris’s campaign due to the city’s longstanding ties to the Ku Klux Klan and coming one month after a white supremacist march.
Moment Trump confuses Pennsylvania for North Carolina as he campaigns in swing state
Trump yet again brings up Harris’s appearance – claiming he’s ‘better looking’
Donald Trump has yet again brought up the appearance of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris – this time claiming he’s “better looking” than her.
At his campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the former president spoke about the recent Time magazine front cover featuring the vice president.
“Time Magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” he said.
“They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”
He then went on to claim that he is the “better looking” of the two presidential candidates.
“I am much better looking than her,” he said.
“I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”
Harris campaign will embark on bus tour
The Harris-Walz campaign will embark on a bus tour today to speak with voters across Pennsylvania before the campaign heads to the Democratic National Convention.
Vice President Kamala Harris, First Gentleman Doug Emoff, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will meet with potential voters and speak about the Biden-Harris administration’s record.
The bus tour is expected to begin in Pittsburgh and make various stops throughout the day in Allegheny and Beaver Counties – crucial battleground areas of the state.
In photos: Donald Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania
Trump Pennsylvania rally speakers in pictures
Speakers at the Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania included state treasurer Stacy Garrity, US Rep Dan Meuser, congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan, and US senate candidate Dave McCormick.
Trump calls Biden-Harris student loan forgiveness plan 'communist takeover'
Donald Trump called the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to forgive college student debt a “communist takeover” of the US.
“What they’re doing is a communist takeover of the country...They are a threat to democracy,” Trump said at the Pennsylvania rally.
He claimed he would control inflation and would “make America affordable again”
“Her radical liberal policies, of course, horrific inflation decimated the middle class and gutted the finances of millions of American families,” Trump said, attacking Harris’ economic plans.
The former president at one point during the rally handed over the microphone to pilot Daniel Campo, a former Venezuela resident whose family fled from Cuba and then Venezuela to arrive in the US in 2007.
“We are going on a path that is taking us to what Venezuela became so the only way we can avoid keep going down that path is making Trump president again,” Campo said to a crowd that started chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A”
Trump boasts of dominating China and Russia with Space Force at rally
At yesterday’s campaign rally in northeastern Pennsylvania former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s achievements in “rebuilding the military”.
“We came up with a new and very important organisation – to put it mildly – first time since the air force in 80 years we have the space force,” Trump said.
“We took space where we were languishing, falling way behind China and Russia and now we’re dominating them,” the former president claimed.
He said the space force would end up becoming “one of our truly important” agencies.
“It already is,” Trump said.
Though signed into law by Trump in 2019, the initiative to create the US’s space force was developed over decades, and not a partisan programme, according to the New York Times. Formed to bring the various areas of expertise and responsibility for matters relating to space within a single military command centre, its budget is set to reach $30bn this year.
