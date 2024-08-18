✕ Close Harris promises to pass first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz are holding a bus tour through western Pennsylvania today – one day before the Democratic National Convention gets under way in Chicago.

The running mates will be joined by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz for the event, pitted as the “On the Road to Chicago” tour, as they make pit stops including in Pittsburgh and Rochester before heading on to the Windy City.

The tour comes just hours after Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the swing state, speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon.

At one point in the speech, Trump appeared to get confused about where he was – muddling up Pennsylvania for North Carolina.

He also again brought up Harris’s appearance and the recent Time magazine front cover which featured the vice president.

“I am much better looking than her,” he said. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

On Saturday, Trump’s campaign announced campaign stop in Howell, Michigan, next week. The announcement instantly sparked backlash from Harris’s campaign due to the city’s longstanding ties to the Ku Klux Klan and coming one month after a white supremacist march.