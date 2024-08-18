Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723987486

Trump vs Harris live: Harris, Walz hold bus tour before DNC as Trump confuses Pennsylvania for North Carolina

Trump also spoke in Pennsylvania on Saturday where he claimed he is ‘much better looking than’ Harris

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Ariana Baio,Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 18 August 2024 14:24
Comments
Close
Harris promises to pass first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz are holding a bus tour through western Pennsylvania today – one day before the Democratic National Convention gets under way in Chicago.

The running mates will be joined by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz for the event, pitted as the “On the Road to Chicago” tour, as they make pit stops including in Pittsburgh and Rochester before heading on to the Windy City.

The tour comes just hours after Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the swing state, speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon.

At one point in the speech, Trump appeared to get confused about where he was – muddling up Pennsylvania for North Carolina.

He also again brought up Harris’s appearance and the recent Time magazine front cover which featured the vice president.

“I am much better looking than her,” he said. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

On Saturday, Trump’s campaign announced campaign stop in Howell, Michigan, next week. The announcement instantly sparked backlash from Harris’s campaign due to the city’s longstanding ties to the Ku Klux Klan and coming one month after a white supremacist march.

Recommended
1723986952

Harris and Walz hold bus tour in Pennsylvania day before DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are holding a bus tour in western Pennsylvania today – one day before the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago.

The presidential and vice presidential candidates will be joined by their spouses Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz for the event, pitted as the “On the Road to Chicago” tour.

Here’s the details of the schedule:

  • 12.30pm ET – Stop in Pittsburgh 
  • 2.25pm ET – Stop in Rochester
  • 7.30pm ET – Leave Pittsburgh for Chicago
Rachel Sharp18 August 2024 14:15
1723985752

Moment Trump confuses Pennsylvania for North Carolina as he campaigns in swing state

Rachel Sharp18 August 2024 13:55
1723984467

Trump yet again brings up Harris’s appearance – claiming he’s ‘better looking’

Donald Trump has yet again brought up the appearance of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris – this time claiming he’s “better looking” than her.

At his campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the former president spoke about the recent Time magazine front cover featuring the vice president.

“Time Magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” he said.

“They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”

He then went on to claim that he is the “better looking” of the two presidential candidates.

“I am much better looking than her,” he said.

“I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

Rachel Sharp18 August 2024 13:34
1723982400

Harris campaign will embark on bus tour

The Harris-Walz campaign will embark on a bus tour today to speak with voters across Pennsylvania before the campaign heads to the Democratic National Convention.

Vice President Kamala Harris, First Gentleman Doug Emoff, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will meet with potential voters and speak about the Biden-Harris administration’s record.

The bus tour is expected to begin in Pittsburgh and make various stops throughout the day in Allegheny and Beaver Counties – crucial battleground areas of the state.

Ariana Baio18 August 2024 13:00
1723978800

Florida college trashed hundreds of books — including many focusing on LGBTQ and race issues

Hundreds of books, including scores about LGBTQ+ issues, race and activism, were left in a dumpster and parking lot of a public Florida university on Thursday, angering members of the academic community.

Photos and videos show hundreds of books in dumpsters. The university claimed it was part of routine maintenance, but in the past students had the chance to purchase books being taken out of circulation.

The scene comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s continues his campaign to change New College of Florida, a state college with a reputation for being progressive. DeSantis has also signed legislation that targets certain books in school libraries.

Josh Marcus reports:

Florida college trashed hundreds of books — many focusing on LGBTQ and race issues

Progressive state college has been at center of Governor Ron DeSantis’s campaign against diversity and inclusion programs in higher ed

Josh Marcus18 August 2024 12:00
1723971600

Disgraced congressman George Santos expected to take plea deal in fraud case

George Santos, the former Republican congressman ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case in order to avoid a trial, lawyers involved in the case and those familiar with the matter said.

The disgraced lawmaker is expected to enter a guilty plea to the judge overseeing his case, District Judge Joanna Seybert, on Monday at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, sources told Talking Points Memo, CNN, The New York Times and other outlets.

Ariana Baio reports:

Disgraced congressman George Santos expected to take plea deal

Lawyers have been teasing plea deal negotiations for several months

Ariana Baio18 August 2024 10:00
1723968000

In photos: Donald Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (AP)
The crowd at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre PA
The crowd at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre PA (AP)
Ariana Baio18 August 2024 09:00
1723966304

Trump Pennsylvania rally speakers in pictures

Speakers at the Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania included state treasurer Stacy Garrity, US Rep Dan Meuser, congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan, and US senate candidate Dave McCormick.

US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick speaks during a Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dave McCormick speaks during a Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Getty Images)
Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Daniel Campos during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Daniel Campos during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Getty Images)
RNC Co Chair Michael Whatley speaks during a Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
RNC Co Chair Michael Whatley speaks during a Republican Presidential Candidate former US President Donald Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Getty Images)
Vishwam Sankaran18 August 2024 08:31
1723965250

Trump calls Biden-Harris student loan forgiveness plan 'communist takeover'

Donald Trump called the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to forgive college student debt a “communist takeover” of the US.

“What they’re doing is a communist takeover of the country...They are a threat to democracy,” Trump said at the Pennsylvania rally.

He claimed he would control inflation and would “make America affordable again”

“Her radical liberal policies, of course, horrific inflation decimated the middle class and gutted the finances of millions of American families,” Trump said, attacking Harris’ economic plans.

Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Daniel Campos speaks about his life in Venezuela during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Daniel Campos speaks about his life in Venezuela during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Getty Images)

The former president at one point during the rally handed over the microphone to pilot Daniel Campo, a former Venezuela resident whose family fled from Cuba and then Venezuela to arrive in the US in 2007.

“We are going on a path that is taking us to what Venezuela became so the only way we can avoid keep going down that path is making Trump president again,” Campo said to a crowd that started chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A”

Vishwam Sankaran18 August 2024 08:14
1723963961

Trump boasts of dominating China and Russia with Space Force at rally

At yesterday’s campaign rally in northeastern Pennsylvania former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s achievements in “rebuilding the military”.

“We came up with a new and very important organisation – to put it mildly – first time since the air force in 80 years we have the space force,” Trump said.

“We took space where we were languishing, falling way behind China and Russia and now we’re dominating them,” the former president claimed.

Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17
Republican Presidential Candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on August 17 (Getty Images)

He said the space force would end up becoming “one of our truly important” agencies.

“It already is,” Trump said.

Though signed into law by Trump in 2019, the initiative to create the US’s space force was developed over decades, and not a partisan programme, according to the New York Times. Formed to bring the various areas of expertise and responsibility for matters relating to space within a single military command centre, its budget is set to reach $30bn this year.

Vishwam Sankaran18 August 2024 07:52

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in