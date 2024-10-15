Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump has declared that Kamala Harris is “dying to see my cholesterol” and touted his supposedly “flawless” medical records as the presidential candidates continue to spar over their health and competence to serve the country just weeks from Election Day.

The 78-year-old former president launched into a late-night Truth Social tirade attacking his Democratic rival’s health as “not good” days after Harris released a summary of her medical records and challenged Trump to do the same.

In mid-August, the oldest presidential candidate in American history told CBS News he’d “very gladly” release his medical records. Nine weeks later, they still remain under wraps.

Now, Democrats and healthcare professionals are calling on the Republican presidential nominee to be more transparent about his health as questions mount about his mental acuity to run the highest office.

“As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!),” Trump wrote on his social media platform at 1.42am ET on Tuesday.

“I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless.”

The former president went on to declare that he’s “far healthier” than Harris and all of the last four presidents as he again touted his own mental acuity.

“I’ve put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my ‘cognitive exams were exceptional!’). I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala,” he said in another post.

Trump holds a rally at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, on October 11. Trump touted his supposedly ‘flawless’ medical records – that the public have not seen ( REUTERS )

Trump then set his sights on the vice president’s own medical records, attacking her seasonal allergies and urticaria , cited in her medical report on Saturday.

“I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good,” Trump said in his scathing prognosis.

“According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as ‘a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.’ She also has ‘allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,’ a very messy and dangerous situation.”

The former president also called out Harris for wanting to challenge him to a second presidential debate – which he claimed is too late now that early voting has begun.

Trump suggested two reasons why Harris wanted to face-off once more: tightening polling between the candidates and her “inability” to do an interview.

“The reason she wants it now is simple, she is losing in the Polls, and is desperate - Will do anything!” he wrote.

Kamala Harris during 60 Minutes interview last Monday with Bill Whitaker ( CBS )

In a challenge to Trump, Harris shared her medical report on Saturday, in which her physician concluded that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

The following day, 238 doctors signed an open letter raising alarm bells that Trump is “displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity” and joining Harris’s calls for him to disclose his records.

Harris once again called on Trump to release his health records in an interview with Black Star Network.

The Trump campaign has responded by making reference to letters from Dr Ronny Jackson, Trump’s personal physician turned Republican lawmaker, which contain little in the way of health specifics. It cited one letter where Dr Jackson noted he was in “perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief” in a July check-up following the attempt on his life at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Alongside Trump refusing to release his medical records and turning down another debate, he also declined a CBS 60 minutes interview.

Despite Harris taking a jat at Trump’s refusal to be interviewed, the vice president has also faced backlash, including from Trump, after sitting down with Bill Whitaker last Monday, with pundits suggesting the interview was edited to show Harris in a more favorable light.

Now, 85 percent of respondents to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris survey have called for CBS to release an unedited transcript between the Democratic presidential candidate and the journalist.