Trump challenges Harris to take cognitive test as candidates head to Pennsylvania in sprint to election: Live
Donald Trump set to hold town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania while Kamala Harris heads to Erie
Donald Trump has challenged his election rival Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test as both head to the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday, with the race for the White House entering its final stretch.
The call came in response to Harris releasing her latest medical report in a challenge to the Republican over the weekend, whose health remains under scrutiny, not least because of his tendancy to engage in long, rambling and occasionally incoherent speeches.
Trump was the subject of more drama over the weekend when California police arrested an armed man at his rally in Coachella and suggested he had been plotting a third assassination attempt on the nominee.
But the suspect, Las Vegas native Vem Miller, 49, claimed to be a Trump supporter and an “artist” and denied any wrongdoing or intention to cause harm.
Elsewhere, the former president claimed America faces a major threat from what he termed “the enemy from within”, whom he characterized as “sick people, radical left lunatics”.
Trump told Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo that those people – US citizens – “should be easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military”.
Harris to take part on first-ever formal Fox News interview
Fox News revealed on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to sit for an interview with the network to be broadcast on Wednesday.
The interview will be conducted by chief political anchor Bret Baier and is set to be recorded near Pennsylvania shortly before airing.
Fox News said the vice president is expected to sit for about half an hour of questions.
It will be Harris’s first formal interview with the conservative network.
What is a sovereign citizen? The anti-government group linked to armed suspect at Trump rally
As Vem Miller was arrested outside a Donald Trump rally in California on Saturday, authorities said they noticed something peculiar about his license plate: it was “obviously fake.”
The 49-year-old Las Vegas resident was pulled over about half a mile from the Coachella Valley campaign event armed with an unregistered shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a press conference that his deputies had “probably” just thwarted a third assassination attempt on Trump in as many months, though the Secret Service has since said that Trump “was not in any danger.”
Trump’s niece says Musk now ‘owns’ ex-president: ‘He’s always been up for sale’
Mary Trump is accusing her estranged uncle of having a “new owner” because of his increasingly close relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk.
“Donald Trump has always been for sale,” she wrote in a Substack post this weekend.
“Given this decades-long pattern, it’s not surprising that the world’s richest fascist, South African jumping bean Elon Musk, would also be interested in purchasing a few shares in a man who is willing to sell whatever he can get his hands on — whether it’s steaks or American national security — because he values money more than anything.”
Josh Marcus has more.
Trump and Republicans are preparing their excuse for why they lost the election
While Trump promotes a baseless idea that non-citizens are illegally casting ballots to rig the election against him, voting-eligible citizens are being swept up in Republican-led purges across the country, Alex Woodward reports.
‘I’ll be the first to let you know’: Trump hits out at media for questioning if he’s cognitively impaired
Having questioned his opponent’s mental wellbeing earlier for absolutely no reason other than the strategy worked for him against Joe Biden, here’s Mike Bedigan on the 78-year-old getting mighty shirty when the tables are turned on him.
Can Harris beat Trump? Latest poll updates
Here’s our data correspondent Alicija Hagopian with all the latest election polling as the candidates apparently remain deadlocked.
Trump tantrums over Apprentice biopic in middle-of-the-night rant: A ‘fake’ and ‘classless’ movie
Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander on the Republican nominee’s fury at the forthcoming new biopic in which Sebastian Stan plays his younger self, Succession’s Jeremy Strong his cutthroat mentor Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova his late first wife Ivana.
Trump says Ali Abbasi’s film, which has struggled to find an American distributor, amounts to election interference.
It’s ‘deranged’ to not have children because of climate change, says JD Vance
Oh boy. Trump’s running mate has been sharing his thoughts on the nuclear family once again.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Harris and Trump both visiting Pennsylvania on Monday
The two White House candidates are descending on the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday, which Joe Biden narrowly won four years ago and which promises to serve as kingmaker once again this time around.
Harris will be holding a rally in Erie, a Democratic majority city in the northwest of the state of about 94,000 people bordered by suburbs and rural areas that is home to plenty of registered Republicans in the hope of changing their minds.
Trump, meanwhile, will be in the southeast doing a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in suburban Oaks.
Harris unveils slate of new policies intended to attract Black male votes
The Vice President has announced a plan to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as she works to energize a key voting bloc that Democrats are worried lacks enthusiasm for her candidacy.
Harris’s “opportunity agenda for Black men” includes providing forgivable business loans for Black entrepreneurs, creating more apprenticeships and studying sickle cell and other diseases that disproportionately affect African American men.
The Democrat has already said she supports legalizing marijuana and her plan calls for working to ensure that Black men have opportunities to participate as a “national cannabis industry takes shape.”
She also is calling for better regulating cryptocurrency to protect Black men and others who invest in digital assets.
The VP’s plan is meant to invigorate African American males at a moment when there are fears some may sit out the election rather than vote for Harris or her opponent, Donald Trump, an issue Barack Obama attempted to tackle head-on in Pennsylvania last week.
