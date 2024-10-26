Nearly 95% of all bets at one site last week picked Trump to win the election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ninety-five percent of bets placed with a leading bookmaker during a recent seven-day period were for former President Donald Trump to win the November election.

In the week leading up to Thursday, only 5 percent of those betting on the race for the White House with Star Sports backed Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Newsweek.

The odds on the betting site are 4/6 (60 percent) for Trump to win and 11/8 (42.1 percent) for Harris to become the next commander-in-chief.

Star Sports political betting analyst William Kedjanyi told Newsweek, “It’s been another week of Donald Trump being favored in the market.”

He added: “Although there’s still time for some twists and turns before Election Day, the former president is comfortably in the driving seat, according to the betting at 4/6 to return to the White House on November 5, with Kamala Harris now the 11/8 outsider.”

Asked about the significant interest in betting on the former president, a spokesperson for the betting site told the outlet that they “laid Biden along with other candidates early on, then Harris when she was announced, along with several decent bets on Trump – so we find ourselves in a fairly comfortable position.”

Former resident Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally at Avflight at Cherry Capital Airport on October 25, 2024, in Traverse City, Michigan. A large amount of the bets coming into one site, picked the Republican to win in November ( Getty Images )

“That enabled us to be top price Trump at a time when we felt he was too short, and while coinciding with polls being in his favor, both factors contributed to the lopsided recent interest in him,” the spokesperson added. “It’s been the busiest and most seesaw election we’ve covered, and we believe more change will come.”

Even as recent polling shows the race as a dead heat, Star Sports has the former president as the favorite to win all seven battleground states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

The betting site has odds of 15/8 (34.8 percent) that Trump wins all seven.

As of Saturday morning, Harris has a 1.4 percent lead in FiveThirtyEight’s average of national polls, but in its simulations of the election, Trump wins 53 out of 100 simulations to Harris’s 47 wins.

During Trump’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, he said he doesn’t trust the polls, suggesting that there’s “probably a lot of fraud” in the surveys even as he often brings up polls favorable to him.

“You know how polls are done?” Trump asked the podcaster. “Oh, I’m going to get myself in trouble. So I really don’t believe too much in them.”

“I don’t think they interview in many cases,” Trump added, without providing evidence for his claims of fraud.