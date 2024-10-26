✕ Close Bruce Springsteen calls Trump ‘an American tyrant’ as he serenades crowd at Kamala Harris rally

Donald Trump hit out at “stupid women” as he accused political commentators of distorting his comments in the run-up to the election.

In a three-hour interview with the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he appeared to single out MSNBC’s Joy Reid and others for allegedly making up his comments on the campaign trail.

“Some of these women, they’re so stupid,” he said blasting the “crooked” press.

Before adding: “Whoopi loved me”.

Trump also described CBS’s editing of Kamala Harris as the biggest scandal in broadcasting history. Calling it “election interference and fraud”, he claimed Ms Harris gave an answer a “child wouldn’t give”.

“Could you imagine them doing that for me?” he asked.

It came as Harris appeared alongside pop superstar Beyonce and country music veteran Willie Nelson in Houston, Texas, for a rally focused on the future of reproductive rights.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children, and all of our children are living in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies,” Beyonce said.

Meanwhile on Friday, Trump told supporters at his rally in Traverse City, Michigan, he would be “two hours” late, despite having already kept them waiting for over an hour.