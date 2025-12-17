Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump opened the White House Hanukkah celebration Tuesday evening by sending “love and prayers” to the people of Australia following the antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Trump began the ceremony on the third night of the Jewish holiday by paying tribute to the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 25 more.

“Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack,” Trump said, speaking from the East Room.

“We're joined in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded, some are very horrifically wounded,” the president continued. “As you probably know, all nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism, and we're doing that.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump opened the White House Hanukkah celebration by sending “love and prayers” to the people of Australia following the antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach ( AFP via Getty Images )

At a news conference Tuesday, Australian officials said the shooting, which took place at an event called Chanukah by the Sea, was “a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State.”

The suspects are a father and son, age 50 and 24, authorities said. The older man was shot dead while his son is being treated in hospital.

Following Trump's brief remarks on the Sydney terrorist attack, he veered into familiar territory, bragging about how he was “the healthiest” president out of himself, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump then called up prominent supporters, including billionaire donor Miriam Adelson, who the president said had donated $250 million to his campaigns over the years, to fawn over him on stage.

open image in gallery Trump called up prominent supporters, including billionaire donor Miriam Adelson, to fawn over him on stage ( REUTERS )

The president also warned that Congress “is becoming antisemitic” and railed against Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a frequent target of his attacks. “You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic,” said Trump. “You have AOC plus three. You have those people, Ilhan Omar, she hates Jewish people.”

“And obviously it's getting progressively worse, less so in the Senate, but the Senate starting also, you get glimmers,” Trump added.

Toward the end of Trump’s near 45-minute speech, he also touted his administration’s role in the release of the October 7 Israeli hostages and claimed there is now “legitimate peace in the Middle East.”

Trump wound down his speech by bringing the conversation back to the Festival of Light. “The story of Hanukkah reminds us that light will always prevail over darkness and faith and triumph over fear,” Trump said, before veering off on a final tangent about his now $400 million ballroom.