Australian police say Bondi Beach mass shooting was inspired by Islamic State
Australia’s federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett says a mass shooting in which 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was “a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State."
The suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, authorities have said. The older man was shot dead while his son was being treated at a hospital on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a news conference Tuesday that officials were making their first comments about the suspects’ ideologies because of evidence they had obtained, including “the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized.”
There are 25 people still being treated in hospitals after Sunday’s massacre, 10 of them in critical condition.