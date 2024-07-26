Support truly

Speculation has long swirled over Donald Trump’s repeated and bizarre references to fictional cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter at his campaign rallies.

Suggestions have ranged from the former president confusing the meaning of the word “asylum” when talking about migrants to simple jokes – though he recently seemed to imply that the famous killer is a real person.

However, when asked directly by The Independent for insight into Trump’s baffling mentions of Dr Lecter and the film Silence of the Lambs, the former president’s campaign offered a somewhat terse explanation.

“President Trump is an inspiring and gifted storyteller and referencing pop culture is one of many reasons why he can successfully connect with the audience and voters,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said.

The character of Hannibal Lecter was created by novelist Thomas Harris. The character was featured in Harris’ 1988 novel The Silence of the Lambs. Then, Hannibal Lecter was played by actor Anthony Hopkins in the 1991 film adaptation of the same name.

Anthony Hopkins played the character of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs 1991 film adaptation ( Ken Regan/Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock )

The film’s star, Sir Anthony Hopkins, was reportedly appalled by the connection.

Trump has repeatedly brought up Hannibal during campaign speeches and brought him up this month in both his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention last week and at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.

“You know, they go crazy when I say, ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter,’ OK, they say, ‘Why would he mention Hannibal Lecter? He must be cognitively in trouble,’” Trump said at a Charlotte, North Carolina rally this week.

“These are real stories. Hannibal Lecter from ‘Silence of the Lambs’ is a lovely man,” he continued. “He wants to have you for dinner. He’d like to have you for dinner.”

Trump has made references to the fictional serial killer at rallies as far back as May ( REUTERS )

Previous speculators over Trump’s fawning over the fictional serial killer have pointed out that the mentions only come during his discussion of immigrants, raising the question that the former president has somehow conflated those seeking asylum with Dr Lecter’s residence – an insane asylum.

Trump has often also listed “insane asylums” among the places he claims “millions” of immigrants are coming from to enter the US. He has also said they come from “jails and prisons.”